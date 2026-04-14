UK Deportation Costs Soar Under Labour's Migrant Deal with France

The cost of deporting migrants from the UK is increasing significantly under the Labour government's agreement with France, with each forcible removal costing nearly £50,000. Critics have questioned the efficiency of the 'one-in-one-out' scheme, highlighting the high financial burden on taxpayers and a slow deportation pace. The article details the costs, the mechanics of the deal, and the ongoing challenges surrounding Channel crossings, including the role of French authorities and the tragic loss of life.

UK taxpayers are facing escalating costs for the deportation of migrants under the Labour government's 'one-in-one-out' deal with France . Analysis reveals that the financial burden has significantly increased, with the average cost of forcibly removing a migrant projected to reach £48,800 in the 2024/25 financial year, a substantial rise from approximately £15,000 a decade ago. This figure stands in stark contrast to the £4,300 cost associated with voluntary returns. A recent deportation flight from Stansted to Paris, carrying 32 migrants along with 73 escorts and two paramedics, potentially incurred a cost of £1.52 million, encompassing airfare, casework, and post-departure financial support.

The core of the controversial deal, signed in July, enables Britain to return a small boat migrant to France in exchange for accepting one who has not previously attempted illegal entry. While 497 individuals have been returned to France and 482 have arrived in the UK through this agreement, the financial outlay borne by British taxpayers for transporting migrants in both directions raises critical questions about the efficiency and effectiveness of the policy. An HM Inspectorate of Prisons report highlighted the detention of the migrants on the aforementioned flight, detailing their prior arrival via small boats and subsequent detention in immigration facilities. The report also mentioned the need for extensive escorting and the use of restraint measures on a previous flight due to the resistance of some passengers, further contributing to the increased costs of deportation.

The opposition Labour party has strongly criticized the government's approach, condemning the high costs and slow pace of deportations. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp has labeled the 'one-in-one-out' scheme a failure, citing that over 20,000 individuals have entered the UK while fewer than 400 have been removed under the program's operation. This disparity, Philp argues, undermines any deterrent effect, contributing to a rise in illegal crossings across the Channel. He also highlights a 45% increase in crossings since the election, with more illegal immigrants crossing under the current government than under any previous administration.

In response, a Home Office spokesman stated that escorts are provided to illegal migrants and foreign criminals based on risk assessments. The government also claims that since the 2024 election, it has saved nearly £1 billion in asylum costs and has returned or deported nearly 60,000 people. Recent statistics reveal a decrease in small boat arrivals this year, with 5,136 arrivals recorded so far, approximately a third less than the 8,064 arrivals during the same period in 2025. Tragically, a recent incident near Boulogne-sur-Mer resulted in the death of four individuals attempting to board a boat, highlighting the dangerous conditions faced by migrants. A Sudanese man has been arrested in connection with the incident, raising further concerns about the safety of those attempting to cross the Channel.

Further complicating the situation, images have emerged showing French police apparently failing to prevent migrants from embarking on boats bound for Britain. Despite being equipped with specialist uniforms and non-lethal equipment, French authorities are seen observing as overloaded boats depart, a situation attributed to directives from France's human rights watchdog. The Defender of Rights, Claire Hédon, in January, criticized the use of aggressive tactics such as slashing boats or using tear gas, deeming them disproportionate. This policy shift has led to instances of migrants using 'taxi boats' to reach the UK. Although the French police have agreed to tackle these 'taxi boats' after a request from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, concerns remain about the safety of migrants, smugglers, and officers. The UK has also agreed to a new deal, at a cost of £16.2 million over two months, to support French Channel patrols. As officials have noted in recent weeks, more migrants without identification claim to be fleeing the war in Iran to secure refugee status. These multifaceted challenges, from rising deportation costs to concerns regarding border security and the evolving tactics employed by migrants, have placed immense pressure on both the British and French governments to find viable solutions.





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UK Taxpayers Face Hefty Costs as Migrant Deportation Expenses SurgeAnalysis reveals the soaring costs of migrant deportations under the UK's 'one-in-one-out' deal with France, raising concerns about the scheme's effectiveness and impact. The costs include air fares, case work, and financial support provided to migrants after their departure from the UK. With the cost of a forced return nearly reaching £50,000, critics are questioning the government's approach amid increased crossings and a slow pace of deportations.

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