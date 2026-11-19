The UK dessert industry is worth £500 million as chains like Kaspa's and Creams surge. Discover the social and cultural drivers behind the rise of sober-friendly sweet spots.

The UK dessert industry has experienced a massive transformation, generating an annual revenue of £500 million through more than 700 specialist dessert parlours established over the last decade. Major chains including Kaspa's, Creams, Heavenly Desserts, and EL&N have dominated high streets, replacing traditional treats with high-calorie American-style indulgences. This shift signals a broader cultural move away from alcohol-centric socialising toward calorie-dense, socially acceptable alternatives.

Kaspa's Success and Market Dominance

Kaspa's, founded in 2012 by Qasim Ali Rehman, now operates 104 stores across the country and generates £100 million in annual turnover. Rehman, now 37, identified a market gap while studying at university, noting that existing options were limited to supermarkets or standalone ice cream parlours. His concept merged these elements into a single destination for sweet cravings. The menu features items such as banana crunch sweet sushi crepes, Cinnabun crumble cookie dough, and Billionaire Bliss ice cream sundaes. A single premium crepe at these establishments can contain up to 1,300 calories, yet they remain extremely popular among consumers seeking dense, sweet energy.

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Competitors and Menu Evolution

Other significant players in this expanding sector include Creams, which operates 98 stores and serves over eight million scoops of ice cream annually. Creams has capitalized on viral food trends, such as the recent craze for Dubai chocolate, a thick pistachio-filled confection resembling the Arab dessert knafeh. Heavenly Desserts maintains a presence with 62 stores ranging from Aberdeen to Southampton. EL&N positions itself in the luxury segment, opening locations in affluent London areas like Knightsbridge, Belgravia, and Park Lane, as well as internationally in India, Lebanon, and South Africa. The modern dessert parlour menu has largely abandoned traditional British staples like apple crumble and sticky toffee pudding in favor of waffles, cookies, and elaborate ice cream creations.

Sober Socialising and Cultural Shifts

A primary driver for this industry growth is the demand for sober social spaces, particularly within the UK's Muslim community, which numbers approximately four million people. The demographic is notably young, with a median age of 29, compared to the national median of 44. For many young Muslims, these parlours provide a rare venue to socialize in the evenings without alcohol. Annam Sheraz, a 23-year-old staff member at the Heavenly Desserts branch in Tooting, south-west London, notes that the stores offer a safe environment. She explains that parents feel more comfortable allowing their children to visit these establishments late at night, as they remain open until 1 am, compared to the risks associated with pubs.

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Qasim Ali Rehman emphasizes that his customer base extends far beyond religious demographics. He reports seeing white British customers in their 20s and 30s who visit after playing five-a-side football. These locations serve as chill spots for individuals who wish to avoid drinking but still desire a social atmosphere. The appeal lies in having a warm, clean space with pastel interiors and faux-marble tables, where young people can gather without encountering the rowdy or intoxicated behaviour often found in traditional bars. This environment addresses a specific social need for a sober night out that does not compromise on the experience of eating and meeting friends.

National Trends and Future Outlook

The decline of alcohol consumption among younger demographics is supported by national health data. An NHS survey released earlier in the year revealed that 24 percent of adults had not consumed alcohol in the previous 12 months. This statistic highlights a significant shift in lifestyle choices, with younger adults aged 25 to 34 showing lower rates of excessive drinking compared to those aged 65 to 74. As these social preferences solidify, the dessert parlour model is likely to continue expanding. The industry has proven that high-calorie sweets can serve as a viable substitute for alcoholic beverages in social settings, creating a sustainable business model that caters to both the sweet tooth and the sober socialite.