The UK has developed new missile systems capable of hitting targets at least 500km away, with further trials taking place in the UK over the coming months. The systems have been developed by three firms - MBDA UK, MGI Engineering, and Rotron Aerospace - and have a speed of more than 600km per hour, a cost per unit of around £400,000 and the ability to produce at least 20 weapons a month within months of production order.

New missile systems capable of hitting targets at least 500km away have been fired at a range in the Hebrides, with further trials taking place in the UK over the coming months.

Three firms - MBDA UK, MGI Engineering, and Rotron Aerospace - have developed the systems after progressing to a successful round of trials in the spring. The systems have a speed of more than 600km per hour, a cost per unit of around £400,000 and the ability to produce at least 20 weapons a month within months of production order.

The project, known as Project Brakestop, began with 27 bids from industry, with six companies awarded contracts worth around £5 million each to design the weapons for testing in just seven months. The second phase of the project is now underway, with companies awarded follow-on contracts worth around £15 million to further develop 15 improved effectors each, alongside launchers and support vehicles.

One of the specifications for the project was that the systems be free from International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), which govern the export of defence and military resources. The UK Ministry of Defence has stated that the project is part of an effort to develop a sovereign capability, with the ability to produce weapons that can be used by the UK military without relying on foreign suppliers.

The project is also seen as a way to test the resilience of the UK's industry, with the ability to produce weapons in times of crisis. Western officials say that Kyiv's battlefield performance has improved significantly in recent months, with Ukrainian drones pinning down Russian troops on the front line and disrupting oil production deep inside Russia.

The UK's commitment to providing support to Ukraine has been reiterated by the Ministry of Defence, with the project seen as a key part of this commitment





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