UK Drivers Face £1 Billion Fuel Bill Due to Iran Conflict, Amidst Calls for Tax Relief

Pump prices surge, reaching a billion-pound cost for UK drivers due to the US and Iran tensions. With diesel prices nearing records and petrol prices rising significantly, drivers face financial strain. Despite a potential relief with a drop in oil prices due to a temporary ceasefire, calls for fuel duty delay intensify.

The financial burden on UK drivers due to the ongoing situation between the US and Iran is escalating, with the cost at the pumps projected to reach a staggering £1 billion. Analysis reveals that motorists have collectively spent over £920 million extra since the conflict began, significantly impacting their budgets. This surge in expenses is largely attributed to the escalating prices of both petrol and diesel, which have climbed dramatically in recent weeks.

Diesel prices are dangerously close to record highs, with average rates nearing £2 per litre, further exacerbating the financial strain on consumers. The timing coincides with the Easter getaway, a period when millions of people take to the roads, increasing fuel consumption and, consequently, demand and prices. Despite a temporary ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, offering a glimmer of hope, the situation highlights the vulnerability of the UK to global events and the impact on the cost of living.\A potential silver lining emerges from the temporary ceasefire, as global oil prices have experienced a notable drop, falling below $100 a barrel to approximately $94.80. This dip, representing a 13 per cent decrease, could translate into a decrease in pump prices for drivers if the ceasefire holds and the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial shipping. Experts predict a potential reduction of around 8p per litre, which would offer considerable relief to drivers, with an estimated £4.50 saving on a full tank. However, despite this positive outlook, calls are mounting for the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to reconsider the planned fuel duty hike scheduled for September. Critics argue that the government has unexpectedly benefited from a windfall of nearly £170 million in extra VAT revenue due to higher pump prices, and they suggest using these funds to delay the 5p-per-litre increase. This would provide much-needed respite to hard-pressed drivers and address the significant increase in fuel costs.\The impact on consumers is tangible, with filling the average family car's petrol tank costing nearly £14 more and filling a diesel tank costing almost £27 more since the conflict began. The disparity between petrol and diesel prices has widened. Diesel prices rose to an average of 190.62p per litre, only a few pence short of the record set in 2022, triggered by the Ukraine war. Petrol prices also increased, reaching 157.71p per litre, up 19 per cent from pre-conflict levels. Industry experts are echoing concerns about the sustained financial pain drivers will face, even if oil prices stabilize. The situation illustrates the complexities of the global energy market and its impact on consumers. The Petrol Retailers Association has also expressed hope that these falling oil prices will reflect in lower pump prices, but also points out the volatility of the market, as this is a temporary ceasefire. Additionally, there are calls to delay the planned rise in fuel duty to ease pressure on household budgets, especially as heating and road fuel costs increase over the winter. Furthermore, commercial ship crossings through the Strait of Hormuz have plummeted, impacting Western oil supplies and escalating prices





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