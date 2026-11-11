UK third quarter GDP growth accelerated to 0.7 percent, ONS data shows

The UK economy grew by 0.7 percent between July and September, up from 0.5 percent, driven by business investment in AI, defence and data centres, according to the Office for National Statistics. Economists warn growth may slow in the final quarter of 2026 as inflation and interest rates weigh.

The UK economy grew at its fastest rate in two years between July and September, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS published the latest gross domestic product data on Thursday, showing growth picked up to 0.7 percent in the third quarter. That is up from 0.5 percent in the previous quarter and marks the strongest expansion since 2023. Economists had expected the acceleration, driven by a surge in business investment in technology, infrastructure and defence. This spending helped offset the impact of higher energy prices on households and businesses since the start of the Iran war.

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AI Spending Boom Drives UK GDP Growth

The AI spending boom was a key contributor to higher GDP in July, with the ONS revealing that many businesses reporting the largest turnover were involved in AI and cloud computing. Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist for Deutsche Bank, identified several sectors boosting business investment: data centres and IT, defence, and aircraft. He said consumers have also been out in force despite the energy shock. Businesses have remained fairly confident regardless of still-elevated geopolitical uncertainty, he added.

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Growth in other areas of the economy, such as hospitality and healthcare, also helped offset weaknesses in manufacturing and construction. Hospitality benefited from a summer spending boost, while healthcare activity remained steady. These sectors are less exposed to the higher energy prices and borrowing costs that have squeezed manufacturers and builders. Raja cautioned that growth is set to slow over the final quarter of 2026 as higher inflation and interest rates begin to weigh.

He said: Looking ahead, we expect the UK economic growth story to have cooled a bit. However, he noted surprisingly resilient survey data into November and said pre-Budget uncertainty was kept to a minimum this year, which may have kept business activity more stable. The figures provide a boost to the government ahead of the autumn Budget, but economists warn the pace of expansion may not be sustained.

Bank of England Holds Rates Amid Inflation Risks

The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold as it monitors inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, the conflict in Iran continues to pose risks to energy prices and global trade. The ONS data also showed that the services sector was the main driver of growth, with information and communication activities performing strongly. Construction and manufacturing remained subdued, reflecting the impact of higher input costs and weaker demand.

Overall, the economy has shown unexpected resilience despite a challenging global backdrop. The third quarter growth figure of 0.7 percent is the strongest since the second quarter of 2023, when the economy grew by 0.7 percent. It confirms that the UK avoided a recession earlier this year and is on a modest recovery path.

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Living Standards Pressure Persists Despite Growth

However, living standards remain under pressure, with real wages still below their pre-pandemic level. Business groups welcomed the news but called for more support to sustain investment. The Confederation of British Industry said the figures were encouraging but warned that uncertainty over trade and energy costs could hold back future growth. The government has pledged to boost productivity through investment in AI, infrastructure and defence, which it sees as key to long-term economic success.

As the year draws to a close, all eyes will be on the fourth quarter data to see whether the momentum can be maintained. With inflation still above target and interest rates at their highest level in years, the outlook remains uncertain. But for now, the UK economy is growing faster than many had predicted.