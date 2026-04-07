UK Electric Car Sales Hit Record Highs in March Amidst Surging Fuel Prices and Chinese Model Popularity

Electric vehicle registrations in the UK reached an all-time high in March, driven by rising fuel prices and the increasing popularity of affordable Chinese-made models, while the overall new car market saw its best performance since 2019.

Electric car sales in the UK surged to record highs in March, fueled by rising fuel prices and the increasing popularity of more affordable models, particularly those from Chinese brands. A total of 86,120 new electric vehicles (EVs) were registered during the month, marking the highest monthly figure ever recorded. This surge was primarily driven by the escalating cost of petrol and diesel, which prompted drivers to seek more cost-effective alternatives.

The best-selling new car in March was the Jaecoo 7, a Chinese-made EV priced at £35,000, which has garnered attention for its affordability, often being compared to the much pricier Range Rover. While EVs experienced a significant boost, they still represented 22.6% of overall registrations, falling short of the government's target of 28% for the year, indicating a need for further measures to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.\Simultaneously, the demand for plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models also witnessed a substantial increase, growing by almost 50% during the same period. This growth was largely attributed to the influx of new models from Chinese manufacturers, with the Jaecoo 7 leading the pack, accounting for over one in five PHEV registrations. Jaecoo experienced an impressive 574% increase in sales, delivering over 12,000 vehicles, surpassing sales figures of established brands like Renault, Mini, and Mazda. Other Chinese brands like Omoda and Chery also showed strong performances, climbing up the sales charts. BYD, another Chinese manufacturer, also made a significant impact, registering 15,162 cars, and outperforming established brands such as Peugeot, Hyundai, Skoda, Land Rover, and Volvo, highlighting the growing influence of Chinese automakers in the UK market. The overall new car market experienced robust growth in March, with a 6.6% increase, reaching the highest sales figures since 2019. The retail sector led the demand, registering a 10% increase, showing that consumers are actively responding to showroom promotions and the current market trends.\The SMMT noted the increase in demand and acknowledged the overall boost to the industry, despite underlying concerns and external pressures. The surge in sales of electric and hybrid vehicles indicates a growing shift towards greener vehicle options, with over 196,059 electrified vehicles finding new owners in March. This represents over a third (36.7%) of all car deliveries last month. However, the SMMT also emphasized the potential challenges, including concerns that the sales increase was not entirely due to the rising fuel prices. They noted that many orders may have been placed before the impact of the rising fuel prices, and sales could decline due to economic pressures from the Iran conflict. Mike Hawes, the SMMT chief executive, stated that an urgent review of the transition is needed to sustain market growth and meet the UK's net-zero ambitions, especially since EV sales still lag behind government-mandated targets despite incentives. The rising fuel prices due to restricted oil supplies have sparked an increase in interest towards EVs, PHEVs and HEVs among UK consumers





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