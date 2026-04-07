UK Electric Car Sales Soar in March as Drivers React to Fuel Price Hikes

Electric vehicle sales in the UK hit record highs in March, driven by surging fuel prices and the arrival of more affordable Chinese models. Despite the positive trends, concerns remain about meeting government targets for zero-emission vehicle adoption.

Electric vehicle sales in the UK reached unprecedented levels in March, coinciding with the launch of the new-plate registration system. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported that 86,120 new EVs were registered, the highest monthly figure ever recorded.

This surge represents a substantial increase in the adoption of electric vehicles by British drivers, driven primarily by the escalating fuel prices and the introduction of more affordable models, especially from Chinese manufacturers. The Jaecoo 7, a new entrant from China, emerged as a particularly popular choice, earning the nickname 'Temu Range Rover' due to its competitive pricing compared to the established British luxury SUV. The overall car market experienced significant growth in March, with total registrations reaching their highest level since 2019. \The rise in EV sales is closely linked to the current economic climate, particularly the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices. The RAC confirmed substantial increases in fuel costs, with petrol prices climbing by 24p per litre (18%) and diesel soaring by 47p per litre (one-third). This financial strain has seemingly prompted drivers to consider electric alternatives, seeking to reduce their long-term motoring expenses. The demand for electrified vehicles extends beyond pure EVs, encompassing plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models and conventional self-charging hybrid vehicles (HEVs). In March, a remarkable 196,059 electrified vehicles were registered, accounting for over a third of all new car deliveries. This surge signifies a notable shift towards greener models within the UK automotive market, yet the SMMT cautions that these figures do not fully reflect the true impact of the rising fuel costs, given that many orders were placed before the recent spikes. \Despite the positive trends, the SMMT expresses concerns about the broader EV landscape. While March marked a significant milestone, the industry faces challenges in meeting the government's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandates. The target requires car makers to increase their share of EV deliveries to 28% by the end of 2026. The SMMT highlights the importance of a comprehensive review of the transition, focusing on ensuring a sustainable market, fostering economic growth, and achieving the UK's net-zero ambitions. Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, acknowledges the positive boost to the industry but forewarns of potential decline in orders in the coming months, attributing this to the rising cost of living and a decline in consumer confidence. The market's response to rising fuel costs underscores the need for thoughtful policy and strategic planning to navigate the complexities of this evolving automotive landscape





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