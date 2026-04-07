UK Electric Car Sales Soar to Record Highs in March Amidst Surging Fuel Prices

Electric vehicle sales in the UK reached record levels in March, driven by rising fuel prices and the increasing popularity of affordable Chinese-made models. Despite this surge, concerns remain regarding the government's targets for electric vehicle adoption.

Electric vehicle sales in the UK surged to record highs in March, driven by rising fuel prices and the increasing popularity of more affordable models, particularly those from Chinese brands. A significant 86,120 new electric vehicles (EVs) were registered, the highest monthly figure ever recorded, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders ( SMMT ). While EVs experienced impressive growth, accounting for 22.

6% of total registrations, they still fell short of the government's mandated target of 28% for the year. The month of March, traditionally a busy period for new car sales due to the release of new number plates, saw a 6.6% increase in the overall UK new car market, with manufacturers delivering 380,627 new vehicles, the highest since 2019. The market was invigorated by heightened retail registrations, rising 10% to 162,470 units, indicating that consumer demand significantly contributed to the sales surge, suggesting drivers are actively seeking out new vehicles. \The surge in EV sales was partially fueled by the rise in fuel prices, which saw petrol and diesel prices significantly increase. Petrol prices rose by 24 pence per liter, representing an 18% increase, while diesel prices saw an even sharper rise of 47 pence per liter, up by a third. This was largely influenced by the war in Iran. The most popular EV model was the Jaecoo 7, a Chinese entrant priced at £35,000, which has been dubbed the 'Temu Range Rover' for its affordability, with sales exceeding 10,000 units. The appetite for plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models also increased substantially, growing by nearly 50%, with Chinese manufacturers leading the charge. Jaecoo, Omoda, and Chery, recorded notable sales increases, with Jaecoo alone experiencing a 574% sales boost, outpacing other established brands. BYD also made a significant impact, surpassing several established automakers in terms of registrations. The number of electrified vehicles, encompassing EVs, PHEVs, and self-charging hybrid vehicles, reached 196,059, representing over a third of all deliveries. \Despite the record EV sales, the SMMT expressed concerns regarding the ongoing need to meet government's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) targets. Mike Hawes, the SMMT chief executive, recognized the boost to the industry and the economy, but cautioned that a substantial number of orders were likely placed before the escalation of the conflict. He voiced worries about a potential downturn in the coming months as the war may impact living costs and undermine consumer confidence. The SMMT emphasized the need for an urgent review of the transition to ensure a sustainable market, facilitate economic growth, and achieve the UK's net-zero ambitions. The growth in the EV market, while positive, is impacted by economic uncertainty and supply chain constraints, meaning the government’s goals are at risk. The market trends underscore a shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, influenced by economic pressures such as fuel costs. However, continued support and a review of the current transition policies are necessary to secure long-term market sustainability





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