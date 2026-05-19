The UK's entry in the Eurovision Song Contest was a disappointing performance, receiving nul points from countries like Denmark, leaving the performer and the country isolated and alone on stage. The description highlights the humiliation faced by Theresa May during a EU summit in Brussels and the belief of Labour leadership candidates that reapplying to the EU would be welcomed with open arms, despite the UK's negative experiences in the bloc.

Anyone who watched the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night was treated to a nightmare vision of what lies in store for us if Labour succeeds in dragging us back into the EU.

Nul points and the cold shoulder. As voting got underway, the UK entry – who for some reason calls himself Look Mum No Computer – was seen sitting isolated and alone backstage after his excruciating performance. Look Mum – real name Sam Bartle – would have been better off staying at home. He came last and, until the Danes took pity on him, was snubbed by the rest of the 35 countries taking part.

I was reminded of the 2016 European Council meeting in Brussels, the first after the Leave vote, when our 27 EU ‘partners’ – we were still members at the time – decided to humiliate Theresa May by excluding her from the post-summit dinner. While they tucked in to a lavish lobster supper, Mother Theresa was sent off to bed with a stale baguette and a bag of frites mayonnaise





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