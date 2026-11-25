Prime Minister Andy Burnham confirms no deal is struck on EU student fees. He defends the broader Brexit reset against Tory criticism regarding cost impacts on British graduates.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has firmly stated that the United Kingdom has not finalized an agreement with Brussels regarding subsidized tuition fees for European Union students. During a contentious session of Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, he clarified that the wider Brexit reset negotiated last Friday remains intact regardless of the specific outcome of fee discussions.

PM Defends Brexit Reset Amid Fee Disputes

Andy Burnham insisted that the comprehensive agreement reached with the European Union, which includes provisions for food exports and emissions trading, will not collapse due to disagreements over student costs. He emphasized that while negotiations are ongoing, the core elements of the reset deal are secure and distinct from the separate issue of university fees. The Prime Minister rejected suggestions that his entire diplomatic strategy hinges on securing a breakthrough on tuition subsidies within the immediate timeframe.

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Tory Leader Criticizes Financial Disparity

Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Opposition, challenged Burnham on whether the government was willing to allow EU students to pay less than British graduates. She highlighted Treasury data indicating that British students would face an additional financial burden of £355 million annually due to frozen loan repayment thresholds. Badenoch argued that subsidizing EU students at an estimated cost of £500 million per year would create an unfair financial disadvantage for domestic learners and their families.

Distinction Between Domestic and International Fees

The Prime Minister maintained that the UK has not agreed to match the lower domestic tuition rate for EU applicants. He clarified that the European negotiating position for subsidized fees has not been placed on the table by the British government. Burnham affirmed that EU students will continue to pay higher international rates, which currently range from £11,400 to £38,000 annually, compared to the £9,790 domestic rate for British students.

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Economic Arguments for Diplomatic Reset

Burnham argued that repairing relations with the European Union is essential for boosting the British economy and reducing regulatory barriers for businesses. He criticized the previous Conservative administration for damaging bilateral ties, claiming that the current strategy aims to improve the national interest. The government contends that a successful reset will lift the life chances of young people by fostering greater economic cooperation and stability across sectors.

Ongoing Negotiations and Future Steps

Officials in Brussels have warned that the broader reset agreement may not be implemented without a solution to the tuition fee standoff. Burnham acknowledged the financial implications for the higher education sector, stating that the government remains mindful of the challenges faced by universities. He promised to keep Parliament informed as talks progress, while maintaining that the fee issue is a separate negotiation from the main diplomatic agreement signed last week.