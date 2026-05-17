UK Eurovision Winners Share Thoughts on This Year's Act

The lead stars of the UK’s Eurovision-winning group Bucks Fizz share their thoughts on this year’s act, now known as The Fizz, and discuss their feelings towards Sam Battle’s performance.

The lead stars of the UK’s Eurovision -winning group Bucks Fizz share their thoughts on this year’s act (Picture: BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images), now The Fizz , say they feel for Sam Battle aka Look Mum No Computer finishing in bottom place with his quirky synth-pop Eins, Zwei, Drei, but understand,’ says Cheryl Baker , 72.

‘Sam Battle’s a Kent boy and I live in Kent. But I think there were a lot of songs that were of that similar tempo. He didn’t deserve to come last, but equally, he didn’t deserve to win either.

I was hoping for a couple of points from Just as UK fans were divided over the song’s ‘Marmite’ qualities, so were Cheryl and Jay, who watched Sam’s performance from a P&O ferry in the middle of the North Sea, where they were headlining as The Fizz in an on-board theatre show for devoted Eurovision and Bucks Fizz fans.

‘I do feel sorry for our guy,’ says Jay Aston, 65, ‘but I didn’t like the track. I think it was a bold try, but it was a bit of a nonsense. Delta Goodrem for Australia was my choice to win. I thought she was phenomenal as an artist and performer, but what they went for was a younger girl.

For me, Bangaranga was like a youth vote for Bulgaria. Dara was good, and she was feisty. Delta is more your classic pro singer.





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