Former UK Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and Lord Cameron, alongside Chancellor Rachel Reeves, endorse a plan to allocate frozen Russian sovereign wealth to fund Ukraine's defense against Russian hybrid warfare.

Former British Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and Lord Cameron are officially endorsing a strategic initiative to redirect frozen Russian sovereign wealth toward the defense of Ukraine. This political coalition, joined by former Chancellors Rachel Reeves and Sir Jeremy Hunt, supports leveraging approximately £250 billion (€300 billion) of Russian capital held in global banks to support Kyiv. The proposal aims to impose tangible economic consequences on Vladimir Putin for his ongoing hostile campaigns against Western nations and NATO allies.

Financial Strategy and Military Endorsement

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the former head of the British military, and General David Petraeus, the former director of the CIA, have spearheaded the call to free up an initial €10 billion (£8.4 billion) of these frozen assets for immediate use by Ukraine. Their framework, detailed in the Sunday Times, proposes a dynamic mechanism where additional tranches of cash are released to Kyiv whenever Russia commits new hostile acts against the West. This approach is designed to demonstrate to Putin that there are direct consequences for his actions within the Kremlin's hybrid war strategy.

Also read ‘Beware of attractive women’: Russian honeytrap warning for UK defence workers

Countering Hybrid Warfare Tactics

Sir Tony and General Petraeus argue that Russia's reckless activities, ranging from airspace violations and sabotage to threats against critical infrastructure, carry escalating risks of miscalculation. They emphasize that labeling these actions as hybrid warfare should not obscure their severity or the sustained campaign to weaken European resolve. The generals contend that these measures aim to divide the continent and impose costs without provoking a conventional military response, necessitating a carefully calibrated financial counter-strategy.

Political Consensus and Moral Justification

Rishi Sunak asserted that seizing Russian funds is the right course of action both strategically and morally, sending a clear message that the West will not allow Ukraine to fail due to resource shortages. He described the plan as the fairest solution for Western publics who have supported Ukraine for the past four and a half years. Similarly, Boris Johnson and Lord Cameron aligned with this view, reinforcing the bipartisan nature of the support among former UK leadership figures.

Advertisement

Chancellor Reeves Demands Immediate Action

Rachel Reeves stated that the time has arrived to utilize the €300 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets to back Ukraine in its fight against Russia. She emphasized the UK's need to work closely with European and other allies to ensure no stone is left unturned in supporting Kyiv. Reeves argued that this financial support is essential for Ukraine to win the war and demonstrate to Putin that the West is serious about holding him accountable for his aggression.

Jeremy Hunt Calls for Changing the Rules

Sir Jeremy Hunt, who served as chancellor under Sunak, argued that Putin must believe he cannot win the conflict rather than waiting for Europe to tire of the war. He suggested that providing funding on this scale is the most effective way to alter Putin's calculus and change the rules of the game. By shifting from mere sanctions to active asset redirection, the coalition aims to create long-term incentives for Russia to change its behavior and cease its attacks on European sovereignty.