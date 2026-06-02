UK Experiences Dramatic Shift in Weather from Record-Breaking Heat to Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

The UK is experiencing a dramatic shift in weather, going from record-breaking heat to heavy rain and thunderstorms. The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms and strengthening winds, as well as heavy rain, which will be welcomed by farmers and gardeners.

The UK is experiencing a dramatic shift in weather, going from record-breaking heat to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Last week, Britain recorded its hottest day in May, with temperatures soaring beyond 35C, but this week has seen a significant drop in temperature, with highs of 19C in the North and 21C in the South.

The Met Office has warned of thunderstorms and strengthening winds, as well as heavy rain, which will be welcomed by farmers and gardeners. Wales has faced particularly heavy downpours, with the highest accumulation of rain recorded across the UK being 36.4mm at Shobdon in Herefordshire. Central and southern areas are expected to see thunderstorms today, while heavy thunderstorms are forecast for anywhere in the UK on Thursday.

The cooler weather comes after at least 17 people died in the heatwave, prompting emergency services to issue safety alerts. The Met Office has also revealed that England and Wales have experienced their warmest spring on record, with a mean average temperature of 10.41C in England, beating the previous record of 10.23C set in 2025. This is the third year in a row that a new record has been set for the warmest spring in England.

The 'exceptionally early and record-breaking spell of heat at the end of May' helped to push the seasonal mean temperature in England and Wales to its highest level since comparable data began in 1884. Amber heat-health alerts were issued for several regions of England, meaning conditions were a risk to vulnerable people and likely to put pressure on health services.

Several counties in the South and East of England received only around a third of their average rainfall this spring, with Cambridgeshire having 35 per cent of its long-term average for the season, Essex having 34 per cent, and Kent and Suffolk both having 33 per cent





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Weather Record-Breaking Heat Heavy Rain Thunderstorms Met Office England Wales Scotland Northern Ireland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transfer disaster, dramatic drop - City players cut from World Cup squadsManchester City will be sending 19 players to the World Cup but it could have been even more if some decisions had gone another way

Read more »

Susan Boyle reveals new project days after revealing dramatic new lookLeading Britain’s Conversation LBC - talk radio and online reporting for the UK, letting you have your say on the biggest issues of the day and providing breaking news and insightful opinion

Read more »

BP Expands Gas Operations in Azerbaijan Amid Europe's Energy ShiftBP is advancing two major projects in Azerbaijan: starting non-associated gas production at the ACG oil field and taking over as operator of the offshore Babek gas field. These moves aim to increase gas exports to Europe, support the EU's diversification from Russian energy, and strengthen Western energy integration in the Caspian region.

Read more »

Star of 'addictive' Netflix drama makes dramatic exit ahead of show's returnSweet Magnolias is coming back for a fifth season in June, but one of the show's main stars, Carson Rowland, will not be returning. Find out why.

Read more »