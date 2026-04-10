UK Faces 'Bumper' Summer of Channel Crossings After France Rejects Migrant Patrol Deal

Tensions rise as France rebuffs the UK's proposal to intercept migrant boats in French waters, leading to concerns of increased Channel crossings. Critics slam the government's approach as 'shambolic,' with the Home Office still committing funds to France amidst a tragic loss of life.

The United Kingdom is bracing for a significant increase in Channel crossings this summer following France 's rejection of British proposals aimed at curbing the flow of migrants. Negotiations for a new migrant patrol agreement hit a roadblock after Shabana Mahmood , the Home Secretary, advocated for Border Force vessels to intercept migrant boats within French waters and return them.

However, France rebuffed this proposal, citing the inviolability of its territorial waters as a red line, and asserting that British vessels would not be permitted entry. Despite the setback, the Home Office has committed an additional £16 million of UK taxpayers' money to the French authorities to maintain anti-crossing measures for another two months while talks persist. Critics have condemned the situation, describing Labour's strategy for addressing the issue as 'shambolic' and 'in a state of collapse,' with warnings of a surge in crossings if the UK and France fail to reach a new agreement on funding French beach patrols. Tragically, the news comes amid the deaths of four people, two men and two women, off the coast of northern France, as they attempted to cross the Channel. French authorities stated that the individuals 'tried to board a water taxi' and were subsequently swept away by dangerous currents. Nearly 70,000 migrants have arrived since the Labour party won the 2024 general election, during which Sir Keir Starmer pledged to end the crossings by dismantling the criminal gangs facilitating the journeys.\The situation is further complicated by the continued influx of migrants. On February 25, a Border Force vessel rescued thirty-eight people, including two children, from a boat, while the boat itself continued its journey towards the UK with around thirty more individuals on board. Furthermore, 159 migrants crossed on Wednesday, bringing the total for the year to over 5,000. An additional 137 crossings were recorded the day before, benefiting from favorable weather conditions. Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has criticized the government's approach, arguing that the policy is ineffective, particularly the failure to deter crossings and the termination of the Rwanda deportation scheme. He warned of a 'bumper' summer of crossings, with thousands of migrants expected to arrive, and advocated for a deterrent policy that would involve sending illegal immigrants back to their home countries or to a location like Rwanda. Shabana Mahmood's proposal for Border Force intervention in French waters was rejected, while former head of UK Border Force, Tony Smith, expressed doubts about France's willingness to stop the crossings.\Several key figures have weighed in on the crisis. The Tories' shadow home secretary, Chris Philp, emphasized the need for swift removal of illegal entrants to eliminate the incentive for dangerous journeys. Former UK Border Force head, Tony Smith, believes a bilateral agreement allowing the UK to enter French waters and return boats is possible under international law, but that France lacks the political will to halt the crossings. Smith also noted that a similar proposal was previously made by former Tory home secretary Dame Priti Patel. Mr. Macron's refusal of the British proposal was initially reported by the French satirical newspaper La Canard Enchaine. The rejected plan would have seen British vessels intercepting boats before they entered UK waters, transporting migrants back to northern France, similar to how UK Border Force operates within UK waters. The main obstacle was France's unwillingness to allow British vessels in its territorial waters. The situation is further complicated by disagreements over the terms of any new agreement, with Ms. Mahmood pushing for payments to France to be contingent on tangible results. The Home Office seeks to introduce 'flexibility and innovation' to the agreement, potentially supplementing base funding for French beach patrols with performance-based payments based on the number of prevented crossings





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Channel Crossings Migrant Crisis France Border Force Shabana Mahmood

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