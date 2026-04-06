UK Faces Calls to Ban Kanye West Over Antisemitic Remarks

Keir Starmer is urged to block Kanye West from entering the UK for his planned performance at the Wireless Festival in London, due to his antisemitic remarks.

Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure to block Kanye West from entering the UK, preventing his planned performance at the Wireless Festival in London this summer. The Prime Minister is being urged to utilize legal means to bar the American rapper, also known as Ye or Yeezy, from the UK, citing concerns over his history of antisemitic remarks and admiration for Adolf Hitler.

The controversy stems from West's widely criticized statements and actions, which have drawn condemnation from various political figures and organizations. The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, possesses the authority to exclude individuals deemed 'not conducive to the public good,' encompassing those who have engaged in extremist or unacceptable behavior. This exclusion can be implemented even without a prior criminal conviction, as per Home Office guidelines. The pressure stems from the scheduled appearance of West at the Wireless Festival, a major event, and the potential platform it would provide for his views. This has caused Pepsi and Diageo to withdraw their sponsorship.\The Shadow Home Secretary, Chris Philp, has written to Mahmood, urging her to take action to prevent West's entry. He highlighted West's consistent pattern of antisemitic remarks, causing offense and distress to Jewish communities. Labour backbencher Rachael Maskell echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for zero tolerance towards antisemitism in all areas of life, and advocating for the Home Secretary to take appropriate steps if an application for entry is submitted. Luke Akehurst, another Labour MP, also expressed support for considering the ban, given West's actions, including the release of a song titled 'Heil Hitler.' The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has similarly called for the government to take action, recognizing the potential impact on public good. Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, has also called on the government to act against West.\The controversy underscores broader concerns about the rise of antisemitism and the need to protect vulnerable communities. Nimco Ali, a former Government advisor, called for the organizers to reverse the decision. She emphasized the importance of accountability for racism and the need to prevent the amplification of hate speech on British soil. Lord Austin of Dudley described the possibility of West performing as a 'complete disgrace.' The call to action is based on the artist’s hateful words and actions and on the need to protect all communities from hatred and to not provide a platform for hate speech. The pressure builds on the principle of prohibiting any expression of antisemitism in cultural life, and the potential of West's presence to incite public disorder. West has not performed in the UK since headlining Glastonbury in 2015, and the current debate signals a shift in perception as well as an active debate on the limits of artistic freedom versus social responsibility, within the UK's cultural landscape





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