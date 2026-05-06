UK Faces Job Cuts as Middle East Crisis Threatens Economic Stability

A Cabinet minister warns of potential job losses and economic disruption as the ongoing Middle East conflict impacts global oil supply and inflation. The UK services sector shows signs of recovery, but experts caution that the rebound may be temporary amid rising costs and geopolitical tensions.

Britain faces a potential wave of job cuts as the escalating Middle East crisis threatens to destabilize the economy, a senior Cabinet minister has warned.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden highlighted the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical shipping route for global oil—as a major concern, stating that it would have significant implications for the UK labor market. The standoff between the US and Iran, which began with military action in late February, shows no signs of resolution, further exacerbating economic uncertainties.

President Donald Trump, who had previously launched 'Project Freedom' to escort stranded tankers through the strait, announced a pause in operations to pursue a peace deal, though little progress has been reported. McFadden, speaking on a media tour, acknowledged that the UK economy had been on a positive trajectory before the conflict erupted. He pointed to falling unemployment rates and expectations of interest rate cuts as signs of improvement.

However, he cautioned that the Iran war has disrupted these trends, warning of potential price hikes due to rising energy costs and possible job losses. The UK jobless rate dipped to 4.9% in the three months to February, its lowest level since last summer, but McFadden emphasized that the current geopolitical tensions could reverse these gains.

Meanwhile, economic indicators suggest mixed signals. While the UK services sector showed a rebound in April, with the S&P Global UK services PMI rising to 52.7 from 50.5 in March, experts warn that this growth may be short-lived. Businesses in sectors ranging from hospitality to healthcare are grappling with inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and high borrowing costs, all of which are dampening demand.

The White House has been critical of the UK and other allies for not doing enough to address the Gulf crisis, arguing that other nations rely more heavily on the Strait of Hormuz than the US. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has insisted that a ceasefire is holding, but only if Iran meets demands regarding its nuclear program and reopens the strait.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed this sentiment, urging global partners to take a more active role in resolving the conflict. As the US maintains a blockade of Iranian ports, negotiations to end the war remain stalled, leaving the global economy in a state of uncertainty





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