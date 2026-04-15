UK Faces Potential Shortages Within Weeks as Iran Conflict Disrupts Global Shipping

The UK is on high alert for potential shortages of essential goods, including diesel and jet fuel, within the next two to three weeks due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the resulting closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The disruption to this vital shipping lane is driving up costs for fuel, food, and other necessities, sparking fears of a global recession. Air cargo is also being impacted by reduced capacity from Middle Eastern carriers, leading to increased freight charges.

The United Kingdom is reportedly facing the possibility of shortages within a mere two to three weeks, a consequence attributed to the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran, and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This critical maritime chokepoint, responsible for facilitating approximately 20 percent of the world's oil and gas shipments, has become a focal point of international tension, leading to significant disruptions in global supply chains.

The effective closure of this waterway is already contributing to escalating costs for essential commodities such as fuel, food, and other basic goods, fueling anxieties about a potential global economic downturn. Industry professionals are also raising concerns about the ramifications of reduced air cargo capacity, as carriers operating from the Middle East are reportedly functioning at levels below their normal operational capacity. Amidst these escalating concerns, political figures are taking action. Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, has established a new Cabinet committee specifically tasked with addressing the multifaceted impacts of this unfolding crisis. He has also been advised to consider implementing measures such as energy rationing. Concurrently, the Prime Minister has been urged to promote work-from-home initiatives to conserve fuel supplies, a suggestion made even as U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his stance in a television interview that the conflict with Iran is nearing its conclusion. Sources speaking to ITV News indicate that the UK could be as little as two to three weeks away from experiencing deficits in diesel and jet fuel supplies, although the availability of petrol is considered more stable. The government is reportedly grappling with difficult decisions regarding the allocation of fuel resources, including the crucial task of maintaining essential power for National Health Service hospitals. However, a senior government minister, James Murray, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, has expressed a contrary view, stating on Sky News that there are currently no issues with jet fuel supply. He cited comments from the chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, who reportedly assured that supplies are secured until at least the end of May. Murray also emphasized that the government is closely monitoring the situation and preparing for all possible scenarios, while advising the public to continue with their usual activities, as suppliers are expected to fulfill their contractual obligations. Despite these assurances, the rising cost of jet fuel is understood to be significantly impacting air cargo fees, a burden that is likely to be passed on to consumers through increased prices. Brandon Fried, the head of the Air Forwarders Association, an organization representing numerous U.S. companies, elaborated on the challenges facing the air cargo sector in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme. He described a scenario of constrained capacity, elevated freight rates, and daily volatility. Fried highlighted that major Middle Eastern carriers, including Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways, which collectively handle about 18-20 percent of global cargo through their now-restricted hubs operating below normal capacity, are contributing to congestion and delays. These disruptions are cascading into Europe and the United States, and are also causing substantial delays in ocean cargo as containers are being diverted to ports other than their intended destinations, further exacerbating the overall disruption. Fried drew parallels to the significant strain experienced during the pandemic, noting that while the current situation is regional, its impact is extending globally. He also pointed out that the increased cost of jet fuel, coupled with expenses for rerouting, risk insurance, and enhanced security measures, is leading to air cargo rates being 20-30 percent higher in some cases. Fried warned that the industry can only absorb these costs for so long before they are passed on to the customer. He concluded by stating that air cargo acts as a pressure valve for global trade, and as demand increases over time, it is likely to signal more widespread supply chain shortages. Further contributing to these concerns, Nick Butler, a former energy expert at No. 10 Downing Street and an adviser to Gordon Brown who also had a long tenure at BP, has echoed warnings about impending shortages within weeks due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Butler has been critical of the Labour party's perceived complacency and their failure to present a clear plan for addressing potential supply disruptions. When questioned about the advisability of encouraging more people to work from home to conserve fuel, he responded affirmatively, deeming it a sensible measure





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Conflict Strait Of Hormuz Supply Chain Disruption Energy Shortages Global Recession

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Chaotic' crime drama 'better than High Potential' streaming nowAs fans wait for High Potential Season 3 they should dive into this binge worthy crime drama

Read more »

'Graphic' crime drama fans say is 'better than High PotentialAlthough fans say High Potential fans should be warned before streaming all episodes

Read more »

Trump Acknowledges Potential for High Gas Prices Through Midterm ElectionsFormer U.S. President Donald Trump admitted that high gasoline prices could persist through the November 2026 midterm elections due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. He attributed the rise to the long-term benefits of neutralizing Iran's nuclear threat, and defended the surge as a 'small price to pay' for global safety. Gas prices are rising and expected to climb further following the collapse of ceasefire talks and U.S. actions to block ships, which has caused oil prices to surge. Trump has instructed the Navy to interdict any vessel that paid a toll to Iran, characterizing these payments as extortion, although CENTCOM clarified that the operation would specifically target maritime traffic entering or exiting Iranian ports.

Read more »

Openda's Juventus Nightmare: Villa Eyes Potential BargainJuventus is looking to offload striker Openda after a disappointing season following his £40 million move from RB Leipzig. Aston Villa, potentially seeking attacking reinforcements, could capitalize on his availability at a reduced price, despite his struggles in Serie A. The article highlights Openda's past success and speculates on his potential to thrive in a different tactical setup.

Read more »

UK economy faces hardest hit of G7 from Iran war says IMF as growth forecast cutChancellor Rachel Reeves said the war ‘will come at a cost to the UK’ following the IMF’s gloomy outlook.

Read more »

Saudi Arabia Warns Trump of Iran's Potential Bab al-Mandeb Response to Hormuz BlockadeSaudi Arabia warns former US President Trump that Iran may retaliate against the Hormuz blockade by disrupting the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a critical global trade route. The kingdom fears the use of Houthi proxies in Yemen and urges a return to negotiations.

Read more »