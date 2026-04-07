UK Faces Stagflation Threat as Economic Indicators Flash Red

Business activity in the UK is slowing, with experts warning of stagflation and a potential recession due to rising costs, the Middle East conflict, and government policies. Service sector activity is at an 11-month low, and the manufacturing sector is also struggling. The report highlights challenges from soaring energy prices and tax hikes.

The UK is facing a concerning economic outlook, with experts predicting stagflation and a potential recession. S&P Global's recent report highlights a significant downturn in business activity, particularly within the services sector. The index of activity among UK services firms plummeted to an 11-month low of 50.5 last month, just above the critical 50 mark that separates growth from decline.

Businesses are grappling with a substantial surge in costs, marking the biggest month-on-month jump since 2021. This escalation is primarily attributed to soaring oil and gas prices, which are driving up energy and transportation expenses. The manufacturing sector is also under pressure, with production costs rising at the fastest rate since the aftermath of Black Wednesday in 1992. The combination of these factors paints a bleak picture for the UK economy, with many analysts expressing serious concerns about the future.\Adding to the economic woes is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which is further exacerbating the existing challenges. While Chancellor Rachel Reeves has acknowledged the significant economic hurdles posed by the conflict, critics argue that the UK was already in a precarious position before the war erupted. Official figures indicate that the economy's size in January was no larger than it was in June of the previous year, suggesting a lack of growth momentum. Analysts point to poor policymaking by the current government as a contributing factor to the potential recession. The government's actions, including tax hikes and increased red tape, are seen as detrimental to business confidence and overall economic health. Since Labour came to power, companies and households have been hit with £75 billion in tax increases, alongside inflation-busting increases in the minimum wage and changes to workers' rights. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned that the UK is set to be harder hit by the war than any other major advanced economy, further underscoring the severity of the situation.\The composite index of activity in the UK, which includes both manufacturing and the service sector, also fell to a six-month low of 50.3, indicating a marginal overall increase in private sector output. This reflects a loss of growth momentum in the service economy and a renewed downturn in manufacturing production. Economists are predicting that the outlook for growth across the rest of the year is darkening, and stagflation risks appear to have increased. The inevitable impact of soaring energy prices will be slower growth, with the economy expected to stagnate for the remainder of the year. The forecasts suggest a growth of around 0.5 per cent this year, with a significant chance of a recession. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the UK is facing the biggest hit compared to other G7 nations. The OECD slashed its UK growth forecast for this year by 0.5 percentage points to just 0.7 per cent and raised its inflation projection by 1.5 percentage points to 4 per cent. While the trajectory of energy prices remains uncertain, the consensus among experts is that the UK is heading for a challenging period of economic stagnation or even recession





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