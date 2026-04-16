A government 'worst-case scenario' exercise highlights potential disruptions to CO2 supplies due to the Iran conflict, impacting food production, healthcare, and industry, while the UK also expands measures to cut manufacturing electricity bills.

The United Kingdom faces the prospect of a summer marked by product shortages, including potential impacts on the availability of chicken and pork, as the conflict in Iran escalates. A government assessment, referred to as a 'reasonable worst case' scenario, has highlighted the significant disruptions that could arise from a halt in carbon dioxide (CO2) supplies originating from the Middle East.

During a simulated war game conducted by ministers, the prioritization of CO2 allocation was deemed crucial for sectors such as healthcare, specifically for vital medical equipment like MRI machines, and for the civil nuclear power industry. However, this prioritization could have detrimental effects on slaughterhouses, as CO2 is the primary gas used in the humane killing of most pigs and chickens. The brewing industry and soft drinks manufacturers are also identified as vulnerable to these potential CO2 supply disruptions. These concerns compound existing anxieties regarding potential shortages of diesel, jet fuel, and fertilizers, all linked to the ongoing geopolitical turmoil stemming from recent actions concerning Iran. Officials from Downing Street, the Ministry of Defence, and the Treasury were reportedly participants in this exercise, codenamed 'Exercise Turnstone', as reported by The Times. While the government's simulation did not foresee widespread food shortages, it did flag a significant reduction in consumer choice within supermarkets. The contingency planning reportedly involved in-depth contributions from Keir Starmer. The scenario considered a situation where the Strait of Hormuz remained impassable beyond June and a lasting ceasefire had not been established. In such circumstances, factories could be mandated to dedicate all their production efforts to CO2, with the legal authority to enforce such directives. The exercise also proposed a situation where elevated natural gas prices impacted ammonia and fertilizer production across Europe. These industries generate CO2 as a valuable by-product. Business Secretary Peter Kyle sought to allay public anxieties during his media appearances this morning. Addressing concerns about the nation's CO2 supply, he stated to Sky News that it is not currently a concern for the economy. He assured the public that any changes in the situation would be communicated proactively to allow for preparation. He encouraged people to continue their normal activities, enjoying beverages, meats, and salads. Kyle also underscored the critical applications of CO2 in healthcare, such as MRI scanning, water purification, and its involvement in the nuclear industry and certain defensive capabilities. While declining to comment on the specifics of the supply leak, Kyle reassured Times Radio listeners that such detailed planning and scenario analysis were being undertaken. He confirmed the Prime Minister's personal engagement and commitment to driving efforts to enhance the economy's resilience. Kyle pointed to his earlier decision to reactivate the Ensus bio-ethanol plant in Teesside, which had been temporarily idled, as a measure to secure CO2 supplies. He emphasized that such proactive measures were being implemented discreetly to maintain economic resilience, enabling the government to respond effectively to the unfolding situation in the Middle East with creativity and decisiveness. Meanwhile, in parallel efforts focused on the economic repercussions of the Iran conflict, Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is expanding initiatives to reduce electricity costs for a significant number of UK manufacturing firms. During her visit to Washington D.C. for discussions related to the International Monetary Fund's spring meetings, she announced an expansion of a scheme initially launched last summer. This plan will now extend electricity bill reductions of up to 25 percent to an additional 3,000 UK businesses, bringing the total to 10,000 firms. The British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme (BICS) is set to reduce costs by up to £40 per megawatt-hour from 2027. This reduction will be achieved by exempting eligible businesses from certain surcharges that currently fund green energy initiatives and backup power supply systems. Furthermore, an extra one-off payment will be provided in 2027 to an additional 3,000 businesses, encompassing critical sectors like automotive, aerospace, steel, and pharmaceuticals. The Chancellor, engaging in discussions at the IMF, stated that this plan is designed to bolster the competitiveness of UK businesses and foster job creation amidst an uncertain economic climate. Her trip has also seen her voice stronger criticism of US-Israeli military actions in Iran, characterizing the war as a regrettable error that has not enhanced global security





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