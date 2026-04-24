UK Families Face Imbalance in Parenting Roles, Study Reveals

New YouGov research highlights a significant gap between the desire for equal parenting and the reality experienced by UK families, with mothers disproportionately carrying the bulk of childcare and household responsibilities. The study reveals a disconnect in perceptions between mothers and fathers, and calls for systemic changes including improved paternity leave and flexible working.

The aspiration for equal parenting is increasingly common among UK families, yet a recent study by YouGov, conducted in collaboration with Parenting Out Loud , reveals a significant disparity between this ideal and the lived experiences within households.

The research, encompassing responses from 9,438 UK adults – including over 2,000 parents with children under 18 – paints a picture of persistent imbalance in the division of childcare and household responsibilities. A striking 72% of mothers report shouldering more than 60% of the parenting workload, a figure dramatically contrasted by the mere 15% of fathers who claim the same.

This gap extends beyond the visible tasks of feeding, bathing, and school runs, encompassing the often-unacknowledged ‘invisible load’ – the mental and logistical effort involved in managing children’s schedules, procuring necessities like gifts and clothing, and orchestrating events like birthday parties. This invisible load, while crucial to a child’s wellbeing, frequently falls disproportionately on mothers, contributing to feelings of overwhelm and exhaustion. The perception of equality also differs significantly between parents.

While nearly half of fathers (49%) believe parenting responsibilities are shared equally, only 21% of mothers share this view. Only 35% of families overall perceive an equal footing in parenting. This divergence highlights a potential disconnect in how contributions are perceived and valued within the family unit. Elliott Rae, founder of Parenting Out Loud and the driving force behind Equal Parenting Week, attributes this imbalance not to individual failings but to systemic issues.

He emphasizes that modern fathers overwhelmingly desire to be actively involved and equal partners in parenting, but are often hindered by societal expectations and structural barriers. The traditional model, which casts fathers as primary breadwinners and mothers as primary caregivers, continues to exert a powerful influence, despite the widespread prevalence of dual-income households.

This outdated framework fails to support families in achieving a truly equitable distribution of care, leading to strained relationships, parental burnout, and even a decline in the desire to start families. Rae points to inadequate paternity leave policies as a key contributor to the problem, forcing fathers back to work prematurely and reinforcing traditional gender roles. Unsupportive workplace environments further exacerbate the issue, making it difficult for fathers to fully embrace their parental responsibilities.

The call for change is gaining momentum with the launch of Equal Parenting Week, a national awareness and action campaign designed to spotlight these inequalities and advocate for systemic reforms. The campaign aims to push for improved paternity leave provisions and greater flexibility in the workplace for all parents.

The culmination of Equal Parenting Week will be a ‘Push for Paternity Leave’ pram march on Parliament, where hundreds of parents are expected to gather and demand a system that genuinely supports equal parenting. This demonstration underscores the growing frustration among parents who feel unsupported by current policies and societal norms. The need for a fundamental shift in how parenting is viewed and supported is becoming increasingly urgent.

It’s not simply about dividing tasks equally, but about creating a system that values and enables both parents to fully participate in the joys and challenges of raising children. This requires not only policy changes, such as extended and well-compensated paternity leave, but also a cultural shift that challenges traditional gender roles and promotes a more equitable distribution of care both within and outside the home.

The long-term benefits of equal parenting extend beyond individual families, contributing to a more equitable and fulfilling society for all





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Equal Parenting Paternity Leave Childcare Gender Roles UK Families Yougov Parenting Out Loud Flexible Working Parental Burnout

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