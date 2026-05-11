UK Fertility Report Reveals Gap Between Desired and Actual Family Size

A new UK fertility report reveals that the number of children people want to have is increasingly different from how their families look in reality. The report highlights how external pressures, fertility struggles, and gaps in reproductive health knowledge are shaping modern family life in the UK.

The number of children people want to have is increasingly different from how their families look in reality, according to a new UK fertility report.

New research from wellness brand Wild Nutrition found that 79% of the people they surveyed who have tried to conceive in the past five years would like more children than they currently have. Among parents with one child, that figure rises to 88%. The findings, published in the new Fertility Disconnect report, highlight how financial pressures, fertility struggles, and gaps in reproductive health knowledge are shaping modern family life in the UK.

The report surveyed more than 1,000 people across the UK who have tried for a baby in the last five years. While birth rates continue to fall, the findings suggest it’s not because people no longer want children. Instead, many respondents said external pressures are making it harder to grow their families. 25% cited housing affordability and lack of space. The report also found that almost a quarter of respondents had spent more than two years trying to conceive.

Trying for a baby can take a significant toll on mental health and relationships, especially for those navigating fertility treatment. According to the research, 38% of respondents said trying to conceive had negatively affected their mental health. That figure rose to 99% among people undergoing fertility treatment. Navigating a fertility journey is about so much more than medical appointments and procedures.

It’s an emotional marathon that can take a huge toll on your mental wellbeing. Sadly, the stats show that 15% of couples going through fertility treatment say their relationship has been irrevocably impaired. The report also highlighted the realities of secondary infertility, which affects around one in 20 people, challenging the assumption that having one child means conceiving again will be straightforward. Researchers found many people felt under-informed about fertility, particularly younger adults.

Only one in five respondents said they know “a lot” about egg health. One in five Gen Z respondents said they felt uncomfortable discussing fertility, even with their partner. Around 40% of those surveyed supported fertility education being included in schools, covering topics such as egg health, sperm health, and hormonal health. The report also explored how lifestyle and long-term health may influence fertility outcomes. 44% improved their diet when trying for a baby.

Gail Madalena, Fertility Nutritional Therapist at Wild Nutrition, said: “People often assume fertility begins the moment they decide to try. In reality, egg and sperm health are shaped months and years earlier. By the time someone starts thinking about fertility, their body has already been responding to its environment for a long time. ” The report also referenced emerging research that suggests ultra-processed foods and microplastics could have an impact on reproductive health.

While fertility conversations often focus on women, the findings showed male fertility issues are also affecting many families. Male factors contribute to around half of all fertility challenges. The findings come as UK birth rates remain below replacement level. The UK fertility rate is now 1.41, meaning that on average, women give birth to 1.41 children over their lifetimes (the 'replacement rate,' or rate that maintains population numbers, is 2.1).

Birth rates are falling across most age groups, except among over-40s. Dr. Gurtin added that better fertility education, fairer access to treatment, and more open conversations around infertility and pregnancy loss are needed





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UK Fertility Report Desired Family Size Actual Family Size Fertility Struggles Reproductive Health Knowledge Secondary Infertility Egg Health Sperm Health Hormonal Health Lifestyle And Health Fertility Education Fairer Access To Treatment Open Conversations Infertility And Pregnancy Loss Birth Rates Replacement Level Fertility Treatment Male Fertility Issues

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