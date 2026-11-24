UK Finance reports a 25% spike in APP fraud losses to £659.5m in H1 2026, prompting calls for stricter tech and telecom obligations to protect consumers from sophisticated scams.

UK Finance has declared that every sector exploited by fraudsters must be held accountable and play its part in preventing harm, following a stark rise in financial crime. Fraud losses due to authorised push payment scams jumped by around a quarter in the first half of this year, compared with the same period in 2025, according to figures from a banking and finance industry body.

APP Fraud Cases and Recovery Rates

UK Finance recorded 138,345 APP fraud cases in the first half of this year, marking a significant 25% increase compared with the same period last year. The industry data reveals that fifty-eight per cent of APP cases originated online, while sixteen per cent started through telecommunications networks, highlighting the digital nature of these threats.

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In total, £205.7 million was returned to APP fraud victims in the first half of 2026, representing around two-thirds of the amount stolen. The proportion of money returned was higher than in the first half of 2025, when sixty-two per cent of the total value of APP fraud losses was returned to victims. This improvement in recovery rates underscores the impact of recent regulatory changes and voluntary industry codes.

Sector Accountability and Investment Fraud

Ruth Ray, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, emphasized that fraud remains one of the biggest threats facing the UK, harming consumers, businesses, and the wider economy while funding serious and organised crime. She noted that while the financial services industry continues to invest heavily in protecting consumers, preventing more than £810 million of unauthorised fraud in the first half of this year alone, criminals are increasingly exploiting online platforms.

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Most of the rise in APP fraud in the first half of 2026 was driven by scams where people are tricked into sending money to criminals offering goods, services, or investments that did not exist. Investment fraud accounted for the biggest proportion of APP fraud losses, reaching £126.3 million. These sophisticated schemes often mimic legitimate investment opportunities, luring victims into transferring funds directly to fraudulent accounts.

Advance Fee Scams and Reimbursement Rules

Cases of advance fee scams more than doubled, recording an 118% increase compared with the first half of 2025, with 16,481 cases recorded. These scams involve victims paying an upfront fee or deposit for a service that does not exist, or to release a supposedly larger payment or high-value goods, trapping individuals in cycles of false promises.

New reimbursement rules were launched in October 2024, which make reimbursement for APP scams mandatory, shifting the burden from consumers to institutions. An £85,000 reimbursement limit is included in the APP fraud protections, though banks can choose to reimburse higher amounts. Previously, many banks had signed up to a voluntary code, with some having their own reimbursement policies, but the new mandatory framework aims to standardize victim support.

Industry Perspectives on AI and Security

Criminals stole £659.5 million through payment fraud in the first half of 2026, an increase of eight per cent compared with the first half of 2025. Losses from unauthorised transactions across payment cards, remote banking, and cheques fell by two per cent annually to £343.5 million, suggesting a shift in criminal tactics toward more socially engineered attacks.

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Paul Davis, head of economic crime at Barclays UK, stated that as criminals increasingly take advantage of artificial intelligence, his research shows that seventy-eight per cent of UK adults believe AI advances have made scams more convincing. Only one in three feel confident in their ability to identify an AI-generated scam, ramping up concerns around online dating, shopping, and communicating via digital channels.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud prevention at Santander UK, added that these figures show households are being bombarded with fraud attacks and scam content every day, resulting in ever-growing sums of lost money. Meanwhile, Phil Cotter, chief executive of SmartSearch, advised consumers to never let a seller talk them into abandoning a secure payment method, a critical reminder for online shoppers navigating the heightened risk landscape.