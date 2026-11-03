UK Fireworks Decibel Cuts Face Industry Warning of Effective Ban

The British Fireworks Association warns that reducing rocket noise limits to 90 decibels would ban most sales, while the government proposes a 50% cut to 110 decibels to balance safety and noise.

Ministers received a stark warning that proposed regulations to slash the decibel level of publicly available fireworks could effectively ban the sale of rockets. The Government recently concluded a public consultation on a proposal to reduce the perceived noise of fireworks sold in shops by approximately 50 per cent. This significant change would see the permitted decibel level cut from the current 120 to 110, a volume equivalent to a car horn or a pneumatic drill. The Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade ( DBIST) also sought views on whether the limit should be reduced even further to 90 A-weighted decibels, a measure demanded by some animal welfare groups.

Industry Leader Warns of Black Market Risks

Steve Raper, chairman of the British Fireworks Association, told MPs on Tuesday that dropping the legal limit to 90 dBAimp would constitute a ban on the sale of fireworks in all but name. He argued that such a drastic reduction would open up a can of worms by driving consumers to purchase unregulated rockets from the black market, where safety is not guaranteed. Mr Raper acknowledged that cutting the decibel level to 110 dBAimp, which is the Government current proposal, would not be an industry-destroying action. Yet this change would likely still force around 30 per cent of currently available firework varieties to be withdrawn from sale entirely.

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Current Regulations and Sales Categories

Category F1, F2 and F3 fireworks are currently available to the public, while category F4 fireworks are reserved for professional use only. The current maximum permitted noise level for consumer fireworks is set at 120 dBAimp. There are specific periods around Guy Fawkes night, New Year Eve, Chinese New Year, and Diwali when fireworks can be sold from non-specialist shops. These retailers include major supermarkets such as Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, and Tesco. At all other times of the year, pyrotechnics can only be sold by stores holding a specific licence.

Stakeholder Positions on Noise and Safety

MPs on the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee used Tuesday hearing to express concerns about an increase in the anti-social use of fireworks across many parts of the year. David Bowles, of the RSPCA, highlighted the effect of loud fireworks on pets, while Alan Friggieri, of Combat Stress, discussed the impact of noisy rockets on military veterans. Mr Bowles backed efforts to reduce the noise level of rockets to 90 dBAimp and said it was possible to produce quiet fireworks that were not just sparklers. He also called for the wider introduction of firework control zones to protect animal shelters and zoos.

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Impact on Consumers and Future Steps

Mr Raper argued that stronger enforcement of existing legislation would be more effective in reducing social harms from fireworks than tougher laws. He noted that if the limit is dropped to 90 decibels, 90 per cent of fireworks that have ever come into the UK would be banned, leaving only sparklers for legal sale. Business minister Kate Dearden told MPs she regularly heard about the nuisance of fireworks from her own constituents. She stated she was really glad the consultation had launched to address these ongoing community concerns.

Economic and Social Consequences

Mr Friggieri described the experience of one extremely distressed veteran who used to spend pretty much the whole month of October and November in isolation. He explained that the veteran would talk about finding himself just curled up in a ball on the floor due to the noise. Mr Raper suggested that limiting sales to sparklers would leave a huge gap, with 20 million people enjoying fireworks. If even a tenth of those seek to go to the black market, authorities would have no control over the product. This highlights the tension between reducing noise pollution and maintaining a regulated, safe market for pyrotechnics.