UK Firm to Deploy AI Data Centre Network Using 50,000 Smart Lampposts in Nigeria

A UK company, Conflow Power Group, has partnered with a Nigerian state to deploy a network of 50,000 solar-powered smart lampposts that will function as a distributed AI data centre. The project aims to provide processing power for AI applications, enhance surveillance capabilities, and generate revenue for the state.

A UK-based company, Conflow Power Group Limited (CPG), is pioneering a novel approach to data centre s by deploying 50,000 smart lampposts in Nigeria ’s Katsina State.

These iLamp units, powered by solar energy, are designed to function as a distributed AI data centre, offering a potentially sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional, large-scale data centres. Each iLamp incorporates a low-powered computer, enabled by NVIDIA’s energy-efficient chip requiring only 15 watts, and batteries charged by integrated solar panels. CPG envisions a network of these lampposts collectively delivering the processing power equivalent to a conventional data centre, but without the substantial energy draw from the power grid.

Beyond data processing, the iLamps will also serve as AI-powered surveillance tools. Equipped with cameras, they will monitor traffic for violations like speeding and seatbelt non-compliance, and potentially assist in identifying wanted or missing individuals through facial recognition technology. A pilot deployment is already operational at Warwick Hospital, providing CCTV monitoring and number plate recognition.

While CPG assures compliance with privacy regulations and collaboration with relevant authorities for facial recognition use, concerns remain regarding potential bias, misuse, and the erosion of privacy. The company also proposes innovative public interaction features, such as using gestures detected by the lampposts for polling and voting purposes.

However, experts caution that these solar-powered lampposts are unlikely to replace the need for powerful, centralized data centres, particularly for demanding AI tasks like training large language models. The project aims to generate revenue for Katsina State by leasing the iLamps’ processing power to AI companies, with CPG taking a 20% revenue share after three years. CPG views Africa as a strategic market due to its abundant sunshine, more flexible regulations, and eagerness to adopt the technology.

Manufacturing will occur in Morocco, Taiwan, and Latvia, with a new assembly factory planned for Katsina. Dr. Hafiz Ibrahim Ahmad, Special Adviser on Power and Energy for Katsina State, hailed the agreement, positioning the state as a leader in distributed AI data centre technology on the African continent, promising safer streets, enhanced security, free public internet access, and a new revenue stream for the region.

Despite security concerns regarding potential theft of the units – addressed by a ‘fry’ mechanism for the chip if removed – the project represents a significant step towards decentralized, sustainable data processing and AI deployment





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