The Met Office issues yellow rain warnings for Devon and Cornwall as up to 100mm of rainfall threatens flooding in the South West of England.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for the South West of England, signaling imminent flooding risks for communities in Devon and Cornwall. The warning remains in effect throughout Sunday, covering major areas including Exeter, Plymouth, and Cornwall as a slow-moving band of heavy rain sweeps across the region. Forecaster Greg Dewhurst from the Met Office highlighted that the weather pattern is stagnant, meaning the rainfall will persist and intensify over the coming hours.

Rainfall Totals and Affected Areas

Significant rainfall accumulation is expected, with general totals across Devon and Cornwall reaching approximately 40mm. In localized southern areas, rain amounts could climb to 60mm. The most extreme projections indicate that Dartmoor specifically may receive between 80mm and 100mm of rainfall. This volume of precipitation poses a severe threat to local infrastructure and road networks as water levels rise rapidly in catchment areas.

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Environment Agency Flood Alerts

The Environment Agency has identified more than 25 distinct areas in England currently at risk of flooding due to these meteorological conditions. Specific locations along the south Devon coast are facing heightened danger, including Beesands, Torcross, Slapton, and Dawlish. Historical data from similar events, such as the torrential flow observed at the River Teign near Fingle Bridge in January 2023, illustrates the potential severity of such flooding events when water tables reach critical levels.

Travel Disruptions and Safety Advice

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst cautioned the public that the slow-moving nature of the current weather front will not allow for a quick clearance of the rain. He emphasized that localized disruptions are inevitable as the deluge continues throughout the day. The Met Office explicitly urged travelers to take extra care, describing the current driving conditions as treacherous at times due to reduced visibility and wet road surfaces.

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Weather Conditions Across the UK

While the South West battles the deluge, the rest of the United Kingdom experienced a dry day with intermittent sunny spells following a frosty start. Overnight temperatures in rural parts of northern and eastern areas are expected to drop to minus 5C. This follows the coldest night recorded since January 9, when a temperature of minus 10.6C was measured at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands, marking a significant cold snap for the region.

Cold Health Alerts and Future Outlook

A yellow cold health alert is currently active for the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber until 9am on Tuesday. The UK Health Security Agency warns that these freezing conditions may increase demand for healthcare services and pose risks to vulnerable populations. The heavy rain over the South West is forecasted to ease in the early hours of Monday, transitioning the region toward a drier day ahead.