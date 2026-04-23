UK-France Channel Deal: Millions for France Even if Migrant Numbers Rise

A new deal between the UK and France allocates £500 million to French beach patrols, with an additional £160 million contingent on performance metrics. The agreement has sparked debate over whether funding is truly tied to reducing migrant crossings, as success may be measured by arrests rather than overall arrival numbers. A new detention centre with limited capacity is also part of the agreement.

The newly established agreement between the United Kingdom and France regarding the management of Channel crossings has sparked considerable debate, particularly concerning the conditions attached to financial support.

Under the terms of the deal, spearheaded by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, France is set to receive an initial unconditional payment of £500 million dedicated to bolstering beach patrols and surveillance efforts. This is supplemented by a further £160 million contingent upon performance-related metrics, raising questions about how success will be measured and whether the funding is truly tied to a reduction in the number of migrants successfully reaching British shores.

Downing Street has clarified that the additional £160 million is not solely dependent on an overall decrease in small boat arrivals. Instead, the assessment of French performance will focus on indicators such as the number of arrests made and disruptions to migrant crossing attempts. This approach has drawn criticism from opposition figures, who argue that France should not receive funding unless it demonstrably prevents a significant proportion of boats from departing its shores.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp voiced concerns that the current agreement provides £500 million without any stringent conditions, pointing to the fact that France only prevented a third of embarkations last year and sometimes even allowed those intercepted to attempt the crossing again. The deal builds upon a previous agreement initiated by the Conservative government under Rishi Sunak in March 2023, and will bring the total amount of British taxpayers’ money allocated to France for this purpose since 2018 to over £1.3 billion.

Despite this substantial investment, over 84,000 migrants have reached Britain since the previous three-year deal was implemented. The agreement also includes provisions for the construction of a detention centre near Dunkirk, with a capacity of 140 places, intended to facilitate the detention and deportation of small boat migrants. While welcomed as a step forward, the limited capacity of the centre has been highlighted as insufficient given the scale of the challenge.

So far this year, over 6,000 migrants have successfully reached Britain, including a peak of 602 in a single day. The Home Office anticipates the centre will aim to remove hundreds of migrants annually, but critics question whether this will be enough to significantly impact the flow of crossings.

Public opinion, as revealed by a YouGov poll, is largely skeptical of France’s commitment to addressing the issue, with 61% of Britons believing France is not making a genuine effort to prevent migrants from heading to the UK. This deal comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s decision to abandon the previous government’s controversial Rwanda asylum plan, which aimed to deter crossings through offshore processing.

The focus now shifts to the implementation of the new agreement and whether it can deliver tangible results in reducing illegal immigration across the English Channel, and whether the metrics used to evaluate success will satisfy both governments and the British public





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UK France Channel Crossings Migration Immigration Labour Shabana Mahmood Keir Starmer Rishi Sunak Dunkirk Detention Centre

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