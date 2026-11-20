General Sir Rob Magowan confirms UK's National Cyber Force is conducting offensive operations against Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea to counter rising digital threats.

General Sir Rob Magowan, the commander of the UK's Cyber and Specialist Operations Command, has officially confirmed that Britain is conducting secret offensive cyber missions against major geopolitical adversaries. The defence chief stated that the UK military is actively targeting Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea with digital warfare capabilities to counter hostile online activities.

National Cyber Force Offensive Strategy

The National Cyber Force is unleashing its army of digital warfare experts to execute these covert operations, a strategy described by General Sir Rob as countering threat with threat. This disclosure serves as a rare public admission of the extent to which Britain is engaging in the cyber domain, moving beyond defensive measures to proactive offensive actions. The commander emphasized that these operations are designed to impose a tangible cost on states that conduct hostile activities against British interests.

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Escalating Digital Threats from Adversaries

This strategic revelation comes shortly after warnings from other top officials regarding an unprecedented rise in AI-powered cyber attacks. Anne Keast-Butler, the director of GCHQ, previously highlighted that Russia is carrying out daily hybrid attacks on the UK and Europe, spanning from the seabed to cyberspace. The National Cyber Security Centre characterizes Moscow as representing the most audacious cyber threat to the United Kingdom, with Dr Richard Horne noting the real prospect of a significant increase in cyber incidents.

Grey Zone Warfare Below Conflict Threshold

General Sir Rob Magowan described the current global situation as a hybrid zone, situated below the formal threshold of declared war. While he avoided stating that the UK is at war, he confirmed that the National Cyber Force is absolutely carrying out offensive missions to protect the nation. The force operates in this grey area of engagement, targeting not only state actors but also organized crime groups and hackers who threaten national security.

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Headquarters Opening by King Charles

The general made these disclosures following the official opening of the National Cyber Force's new headquarters in Samlesbury, Lancashire, by King Charles. Established in 2020, the unit is a unique collaboration between GCHQ, the Ministry of Defence, MI6, and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. Its primary mission remains the execution of clandestine offensive operations to secure the nation against evolving digital dangers.

Real-World Impact of Recent Cyber Attacks

The urgency of these measures is underscored by data from the National Cyber Security Centre, which recorded 1,831 reports of cyber attacks in the UK over the past year, including 80 nationally significant incidents. Recent events include a hacking spree targeting supermarket refrigerators across Europe, which affected stores in the UK, France, Belgium, Sweden, and Finland. Pro-Russian hacktivist groups claimed responsibility for these attacks, causing millions in losses and highlighting the tangible consequences of such digital warfare.