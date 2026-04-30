UK Government Allocates £25M for Jewish Community Security After Golders Green Attack

Following a terror attack in Golders Green, the UK government has pledged £25 million to protect Jewish communities amid rising antisemitism. Protests and calls for armed police patrols highlight growing concerns over safety, while economic struggles and sports updates add to the nation's challenges.

The UK government has announced an additional £25 million in funding to enhance security measures for Jewish communities following a recent terror attack in Golders Green, London.

The attack, which left two Jewish men injured—a 34-year-old who described his survival as a miracle and a 76-year-old victim—has sparked widespread outrage and calls for stronger protections. Protesters have taken to the streets, shutting down roads with chants targeting political leaders, including Labour leader Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, accusing them of failing to safeguard Jewish residents. Locals are demanding armed police patrols in Jewish neighborhoods to prevent further violence.

The incident has intensified concerns about rising antisemitism in the UK, with many Jewish individuals expressing fear for their safety. A British-Jewish man from Salford, who feels abandoned by political leaders, has announced plans to move to Israel due to the escalating hostility.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner faced public backlash and calls for resignation after being heckled at the scene of the attack. The Chief Rabbi has emphasized that mere condemnations are no longer enough, urging concrete actions to combat antisemitism. In unrelated news, economic pressures continue to mount as the cost of living crisis deepens, with reports indicating that three million households are skipping meals due to financial strain.

Consumer confidence has plummeted to its lowest level since 2022, reflecting growing anxiety about the economy. Additionally, Arsenal’s Champions League campaign remains uncertain after a controversial 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, leaving their hopes of reaching the final in jeopardy





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Antisemitism Golders Green Attack UK Government Funding Jewish Community Security Cost Of Living Crisis

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