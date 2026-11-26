Defence Secretary Wes Streeting confirms £8bn contract with Babcock to create 900 jobs and 450 apprenticeships at Scotland's Faslane nuclear submarine base, citing strengthened deterrence.

The UK Government has confirmed an £8bn investment that will create 900 new jobs at the Faslane naval facility in Scotland. This major procurement decision involves maintaining the country's nuclear submarines and is led by Defence Secretary Wes Streeting.

Core Details of Faslane Investment Deal

The Ministry of Defence awarded the contract to Babcock for the Gateway Agreement deal. This agreement transforms how submarine maintenance and critical naval base services are carried out at the Clyde site.

Also read Hundreds of jobs to be created at Faslane through submarine maintenance deal

The investment aims to help the submarines get back to the sea faster. It also includes the creation of 450 apprenticeships to support the local workforce.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that the new agreement invests in national security and people. He emphasized providing opportunities for young people to get into work and bringing jobs to communities in Clyde.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander described the submarine deal as a defence dividend for Scotland. He noted it provides skilled jobs and new opportunities for young people in the region.

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Streeting on Deterrence and Russian Threat

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting described the investment as the single biggest procurement decision of this Parliament. He argued that increased defence spending lowers the chance of war by strengthening capabilities.

Streeting told BBC Radio Scotland that a stronger deterrent makes adversaries less likely to test the UK. He cited the current threat from Russia as the worst since the Cold War.

He pointed to the incursion of a Russian missile into Poland last week as evidence of this material threat. He added that the UK must invest more in its industry and alliances to counter this risk.

The Defence Secretary criticized First Minister John Swinney for lacking confidence in UK safety. Streeting called these comments unfounded and irresponsible regarding homeland security.

He compared the North Sea to borders in Estonia, Latvia, and Poland. He highlighted active exercises with Nato allies as a source of comfort for Scotland.

Political Reactions to Nuclear Spending

SNP Westminster leader Dave Doogan criticized the UK Government's nuclear obsession. He claimed this focus puts the islands at risk and pushes for more investment in conventional defence.

A spokesman for the First Minister reiterated their known position on Trident and the nuclear deterrent. They argued there are more effective ways to support jobs if that is the priority.

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Douglas Alexander linked the £8bn deal to a wider £15.1 billion UK Government programme. This broader plan aims to modernize the base over the next decade.

The programme is designed to improve living and working conditions for submariners. It also aims to drive reindustrialization in Scotland through investment flowing to Scottish suppliers.

Impact on Clyde Communities and Security

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander stated the Clyde is where the submarines are kept ready. He emphasized that backing the home of the Royal Navy Submarine Service means backing UK security.

The investment supports the communities around the Clyde through new skilled jobs. It also secures the future of the UK's nuclear deterrent in an increasingly volatile world.

Andy Burnham stated that keeping the public safe remains his top priority. The investment demonstrates a commitment to supporting the people who build and maintain the deterrent.

Wes Streeting stated that stronger alliances and capabilities reduce the likelihood of conflict. He described the North Sea and High North as huge borders requiring similar security attention.

The Gateway Agreement deal is expected to transform maintenance operations significantly. The 900 new jobs and 450 apprenticeships represent a substantial boost to the regional economy.