UK Government Announces Plan to Ban Under-16s From Social Media Platforms

The UK government's proposal to prohibit social media access for children under 16 has sparked debate. While the Prime Minister frames it as a safety measure, Scotland's Children Commissioner warns it could drive youth to riskier online spaces and lacks enforceability. The plan, expected by spring, faces calls for stronger platform accountability and a focus on safer design rather than blanket bans.

The UK government has announced plans to ban children under 16 from using social media platforms, with the restrictions expected to be implemented by spring next year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged that some young people may try to circumvent the ban but emphasized that the government will not compromise on the safety and happiness of children. The move has been described by supporters as a victory for child protection online.

However, Scotland's Children and Young People's Commissioner, Nicola Killean, expressed disappointment with the UK government's stance, noting that the Prime Minister's statement spoke only to adults and not to the children most affected by the decision. An assessment by the Commissioner's office concluded that a social media ban for under-16s would not currently be a proportionate, effective, or enforceable way to protect children's rights.

Killean stated that the announcement leaves many questions unanswered, and there is concern that children could be driven to darker, less regulated parts of the internet without the ability to report harmful content without fear of repercussions. She acknowledged that social media exposes children to serious risks, including harmful content, cyberbullying, manipulation, and exploitation, but also highlighted its positive role in supporting communication, self-expression, access to information, and community connection.

The Commissioner argued that rather than banning children, platforms should be made safer and more suitable for young users, with stronger regulation and accountability. Scottish Minister for Children and Young People, Siobhian Brown, welcomed the move but called for greater clarity and a clear plan for holding social media companies accountable.

She emphasized the need for a Social Media Levy on firms and meaningful collaboration with the Scottish government, which has already begun planning to ban phones in classrooms and launch a public health campaign on online harms





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