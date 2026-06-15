UK Government Announces Plans to Ban Under-16s from Social Media

The UK government has announced plans to ban under-16s from accessing major social media platforms in a bid to improve children's online safety. The proposed rules would affect popular apps used by young people, including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, and X. The ban would apply to platforms that enable social interaction between users and allow people to post content alongside algorithm-driven feeds.

The UK government has announced plans to ban under-16s from accessing major social media platforms, in what it describes as a significant step to improve children's online safety .

The proposed rules would affect some of the most popular apps used by young people, including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube and X. Messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal are not expected to be included. If approved, the government says it hopes to pass the necessary regulations before Christmas, with the new restrictions expected to come into force from early next year.

According to details released by the government, the ban would apply to platforms that enable social interaction between users and allow people to post content alongside algorithm-driven feeds. The government has indicated that private messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal would not fall under the proposed ban. Announcing the plans, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it's clear to him that a full ban is the right choice.

He said the decision had been shaped by concerns about children's wellbeing and online safety, adding that all he's ever wanted for his own children is for them to be happy and for them to be safe, which is what any parent wants. The prime minister also argued that social media platforms can expose children to bullying and harmful content, while encouraging excessive screen time.

He wants this message to be heard loud and clear, saying he is not prepared to compromise on the safety and happiness of our children, and that is why this ban must happen, and why this ban will happen. Looking at measures to reduce so-called infinite scrolling. Several parents and campaigners who have called for stronger online safety measures have welcomed the announcement.

Lisa Kenevan, whose son Isaac died aged 13, said she was pleased to see action being taken after years of campaigning. She said she felt the prime minister had been a human being who had tried to actually understand how it's affected everybody. While acknowledging that some families would have preferred changes sooner, she added that we're in a good place now.

Ellen Roome, who has campaigned for stronger online protections following the death of her son Jools, said she hoped the plans would include robust age verification measures and cover gaming platforms. Esther Ghey, whose daughter Brianna was murdered in 2023, said the announcement reflected years of work by campaigners and families, as well as support from parents who took part in consultations about online safety.

The government says it hopes to pass the required regulations before the end of the year. If that timetable is met, the social media ban could begin from early next year, although further details on enforcement and age-verification requirements are expected in the coming months. The plans would make the UK one of the countries taking the toughest approach to children's access to social media, with ministers also promising further updates on additional online safety measures later this summer.

Million young people to be offered meningitis B vaccine ahead of university Ruairidh is the Digital Lead on MadeForMums. He works with a team of fantastically talented content creators and subject-matter experts on MadeForMums





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