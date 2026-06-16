UK Government Announces Under‑16 Social Media Ban Amid Political U‑Turn and Parental Pressure

The Prime Minister unveils a controversial ban on social‑media access for under‑16s, reversing a previous stance. Ministers admit age‑verification details remain unfinished, while bereaved parents, opposition figures and tech firms clash over enforceability, privacy and the timing of the policy as Sir Keir Starmer seeks a legacy ahead of a leadership challenge.

In a dramatic reversal, the Prime Minister announced a blanket ban on social‑media use for anyone under the age of sixteen, just six months after publicly rejecting the idea as personally opposed.

The decision, billed as a "watershed moment" for child protection, follows a wave of parental support - recent surveys suggest nine out of ten parents favour tighter controls - and mounting pressure from bereaved families who link online content to recent teenage tragedies. Despite the fanfare, ministers admitted they have yet to finalise the mechanics of the age‑verification system and are still evaluating a pilot scheme that has not been completed.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall told MPs that it is "inevitable" that many children will attempt to circumvent the ban, but she argued that the policy is about more than immediate safety; it aims to reset societal norms and protect future generations from the addictive design of platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X. The announcement has sparked fierce criticism from a range of quarters. The Molly Rose Foundation warned that a blanket ban would be "unenforceable" and accused the government of choosing a politically expedient solution over evidence‑based policy.

Opposition figures, including shadow technology secretary Julia Lopez, denounced the speed of the U‑turn, saying officials were left "spinning" as details remained vague. Questions remain about how the government will verify ages, block VPNs, and enforce restrictions on "romantic companion" AI chatbots for under‑eighteens, as well as the proposed curfew for sixteen‑ and seventeen‑year‑olds to curb "infinite scrolling".

While firms could face fines up to ten percent of turnover for non‑compliance, there will be no penalties for parents or children, a point highlighted by industry representatives who warn the measures could isolate youngsters from their peers. The political context adds another layer of urgency. Sir Keir Starmer, long a vocal opponent of any ban, has softened his stance amid speculation that he is seeking a legacy project before a potential leadership challenge by Andy Burnham.

He claimed he was "open‑minded" after speaking with grieving parents like Ian Russell, whose daughter Molly died by suicide in 2017 after exposure to self‑harm content online, and Ellen Roome, who lost her son Jools to a fatal online challenge in 2022. Both families expressed a mixture of hope and heartbreak, noting the policy comes too late for their children but could safeguard others.

Critics such as Elon Musk have decried the move as a step toward a "police state," arguing that age verification would force adults to surrender personal data to the state. As the government prepares to draft legislation, the debate continues over whether the ban will achieve its intended protective aims or simply create a new set of enforcement challenges for a digital generation





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