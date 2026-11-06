UK Government Be Ready Campaign Warns of Black Sky Events

The UK Be Ready campaign urges citizens to prepare for Black Sky events like power grid failures. Learn about essential supplies and emergency protocols.

The UK government has launched the Be Ready campaign to warn the public that severe weather and cyber-attacks could disrupt essential services. This initiative aims to ensure citizens can survive a prolonged loss of infrastructure known as a Black Sky event. The program emphasizes self-reliance during crises when modern digital and electrical networks fail completely.

Understanding Black Sky Event Preparedness

A Black Sky event describes a scenario where electricity, water, shops, and communications are all taken offline simultaneously. The government wants the population to have their own supplies to withstand such a catastrophe. Civil contingency experts warn that three days without food could turn a crisis into chaos. The phrase nine meals from anarchy is often cited to highlight this vulnerability.

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Lancaster Flood Demonstrates Grid Fragility

At 22:45 on 5 December 2015, the River Lune flooded directly through Lancaster, England. The flooding caused the electricity supply to 61,500 people in the city to go out. Households lost light and heat, while some water supplies also began to fail because they relied on electric pumps. The railway station closed, so too did petrol stations and shops.

Most cash machines did not work, and traffic lights failed across the affected area. The professor at Lancaster University recalled that streetlights were off and the sodium glow over the horizon was gone. He described the scene as almost like a zombie movie with people trying to find phone reception. There was a huge queue at the one working telephone box during this period of isolation.

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Communication Systems and Stakeholder Reactions

The two communication systems that survived the Lancaster outage were copper wire landline telephones and FM radio. The local commercial radio station The Bay had an emergency generator and one landline. A reporter was sent outside the affected area to ring in with information. This event served as a warning for civil contingency professionals regarding the fragility of our connected world.

Kemp, a professor of engineering with a specialism in safety and electrical systems, gathered people together to look at everything that had gone wrong three months later. The subsequent report noted the irony that the most reliable source of news was a commercial station using technology familiar to engineers on the 1960s Radio Caroline pirate radio ship. This historical reference underscores the necessity of analog backups in modern emergency planning.

BBC Emergency Protocols and Future Readiness

The BBC has its own Black Sky plan to ensure it can continue broadcasting during a major emergency. About 100 people in the BBC will run a special emergency radio studio with secure lines of communication not dependent on the internet. The studio will have fuel, water, and food to ensure it can operate without resupply for at least three days. Scripts have already been published online with instructions on drinking and waste disposal.

Other information will be broadcast via satellite vehicles from a select number of journalists at emergency centres around the UK. The BBC broadcasts will be sent via radio transmission towers isolated from the internet. These towers are equipped with tanks of between five and 40,000 litres of diesel to keep generators going for three days. Teams will use satellite phones to keep in touch if other methods fail.

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Fears of a grid failure have pushed up the agenda following events such as the mass blackout in Spain, Portugal, and south-western France in April 2025. Lord Harris, chair of the UK National Preparedness Commission, states that power cuts stop water supplies and cause sewage blockages. Neso advises that power can likely be restored in two to three days, shaping the duration of these emergency plans.