MPs warn that the UK government prioritizes diplomatic politeness over national security in its China policy, risking economic dependence and exposing the nation to unmanaged threats.

Members of Parliament have issued a stern warning that the United Kingdom government is jeopardizing national security by prioritizing diplomatic courtesy toward Beijing. A new report released today by the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade committee characterizes the current approach as representing the worst of both worlds for British interests. The chairman of the committee stated that ministers appear to be improvising their strategy regarding the communist state without a coherent long-term plan.

Security Risks and Unmanaged Threats

The committee report highlights that British firms have missed out on lucrative commercial deals due to this uncertainty. It argues that the nation is increasingly exposed to unquantified and unmanaged risks as a result of disjointed decision-making. The MPs emphasized that the government must clarify its stance on closer dealings with the Chinese Communist Party to protect economic and security interests.

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There is significant concern regarding the proliferation of low-cost, sophisticated technology connected to China within the UK. The report warns that such technology poses a threat and recommends the creation of a register for high-risk firms. The committee expressed disappointment that the government failed to establish such a register, choosing instead to prioritize diplomatic politeness over the safety of the nation.

Political Reactions and Government Response

Shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat described the findings as damning, accusing the ruling party of a dereliction of duty to the public. He argued that the government is allowing Beijing to dictate terms, which risks economic dependence on a hostile power. Tugendhat stated that the disjointed and last-minute approach leaves Britain weak and susceptible to external control.

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In response, the government rejected the report and explicitly stated its disagreement with the committee's conclusions. They maintained that their approach is valid despite the sharp criticism from opposition members and committee chairs. The exchange highlights a deep divide within the political establishment regarding how to handle relations with the East Asian giant.

Economic Ties and Historical Context

The committee acknowledged that disengaging completely from China is neither realistic nor desirable, given that annual trade amounts to one hundred and forty billion pounds. This figure represents approximately seven percent of total UK trade, indicating a significant economic interdependence. However, the report noted that current decision-making processes are characterized by reactivity, inconsistency, and opacity.

Recent events have further fueled these concerns, including the conviction of two men for running shadow policing operations on British soil. These individuals were found spying on Chinese dissidents and supportive MPs, revealing the depth of intelligence gathering efforts within the country. The government also faced criticism for approving plans for a new mega embassy near the Tower of London despite these spying fears.

Specific Incidents and Trade Concerns

Further complicating the relationship, the report found evidence of products made with slave labor by repressed Uyghur Muslims appearing on British shelves. This discovery adds another layer of ethical and legal complexity to the existing diplomatic and economic ties. The committee also raised specific concerns about the increasing adoption of cheap Chinese electric cars in the domestic market.

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The chairman concluded that while trade that builds national strength should be welcomed, dealings that put that strength at risk must cease. He warned that Britain must shape its own relationship with China rather than risk having that relationship dictated by Washington or Beijing. The call for continuity and consistency remains a central demand from the committee to the current administration.