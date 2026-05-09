UK Government Clarified Powers For Local Councils, Discusses Blue Badge Schemes And Pension-Age Mobility Issues

The UK Government recently clarified the powers local councils have to mark out bays for specific purposes, stating they can include dedicated parking spaces for pensioners not in receipt of the mobility component of a qualifying benefit for Motability or Blue Badge schemes. Discussion of Blue Badges and disability benefits for pension-age individuals with mobility issues is also included.

The UK Government clarified that local councils have the 'powers to mark out bays for specific purposes,' which includes dedicated parking spaces for pensioners not receiving the mobility component of qualifying benefits for Motability or Blue Badge schemes.

Labour MP Sojan Joseph inquired about extending eligibility for disabled parking bays for older individuals with mobility issues but not receiving the higher rate of DLA or PIP. Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood responded, stating that Part IV of the Road Traffic Regulation Act provides local authorities with the authority to mark out bays and manage parking in specific areas, with options for a voluntary scheme. The cost and nature of the concession would be determined by the local authority.

Some issues related to disability benefits and Blue Badges for the pension age have been raised. Blue Badges are issued for individuals with specific mobility or health conditions, allowing them to park closer to desired locations, with benefits in England, Wales, and Scotland.

However, individuals with mental conditions requiring awareness of traffic may need to contact their local council directly for applications. The application process includes having to meet with a healthcare professional and can vary in time frames, depending on the local council's decision. The passage also highlights the disability benefits discussed in previous content for a general understanding





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UK Government Local Councils Motorability Blue Badges Disablity Benefits Parking Spaces

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