UK Government Dismisses US Criticism Over Social Media Ban for Under-16s

The UK government has dismissed criticism from Donald Trump's administration over plans to introduce a social media ban for under-16s. The US has warned that such a ban could impose a 'disproportionate' burden on US tech firms. The UK government's consultation on online safety has received around 120,000 responses, with 90 per cent of parents supporting a ban.

Downing Street has dismissed calls from Donald Trump 's administration for Britain to avoid a social media ban for under-16s. The US has warned that such a ban could impose a 'disproportionate' burden on US tech firms.

The UK government's consultation on online safety has received around 120,000 responses, with 90 per cent of parents supporting a ban. Keir Starmer is expected to announce a ban in the coming days, amid pressure from Labour MPs and opposition parties. The US embassy in London has said it prefers 'narrowly targeted requirements' for adult content rather than broad social media bans.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has reiterated her support for a comprehensive social media ban for under-16s, saying it's 'not for children'. Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson has called on Keir Starmer to guarantee that he will not be bullied into watering down protections for children online. Downing Street has signalled that Sir Keir will not be swayed by the US intervention, saying he will 'always act in the UK's national interest'.

The Prime Minister is focused on what's right for families here and now, and into the future. The Government's consultation, which closed last month, received around 120,000 responses, making it the second-largest government consultation in history after a consultation on equal marriage in 2012. Sir Keir told his Cabinet on Tuesday morning that the response 'showed the strength of feeling about the issue' and said there was 'no question' the Government would act.

Ms Kendall has said an Australian-style ban on under-16s using social media is 'on the table', along with other options such as curfews or limits on addictive features. Ministers appear to be leaning towards a ban, with 90 per cent of parents who responded to the consultation saying they would back one. The US intervention comes as Keir Starmer considers whether to copy Australia in introducing a blanket ban on social media for under-16s in Britain.

There is an expectation the Prime Minister will announce such a ban in the coming days, amid pressure from Labour MPs and opposition parties for tough action. It has been suggested Sir Keir will take the step before the Makerfield by-election on 18 June, which could see his potential challenger Andy Burnham return to Parliament.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said she would not be 'swayed in any way, shape or form from doing what I believe is right for children in this country'. She told Sky News she would read the US's response 'carefully' but was 'much more bothered about the parents who have replied to the consultation'.

The US embassy in London said it did not 'categorically oppose age assurance measures', but warned that technology was not good enough to determine whether someone was under 16, and that the move could 'impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies'. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch reiterated her support for a comprehensive social media ban for under-16s, telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'Social media is for adults, it's not for children. These platforms are designed to be addictive.

I think it would be easier just to keep children off social media. I think we do need to protect them. There are children who have ended up committing suicide because the sharing of nude images escalated out of control. But I don't know if it's technically possible.

I think it's a much more complicated thing than just getting the children off social media.





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