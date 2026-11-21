The UK government has waived NDAs for Information Commission staff following allegations of sexualised language against ex-boss John Edwards, allowing workers to speak about the agency's internal culture.

The United Kingdom government has officially confirmed that it will lift non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) currently binding current and former employees of the Information Commission (ICO). This decisive move is designed to allow staff members to speak freely about their personal experiences working within the agency, removing legal barriers that previously prevented them from discussing their general workplace environment. The ICO is the government body responsible for regulating artificial intelligence, data protection laws, and handling freedom of information requests across the country.

Resignation Over Sexualised Language Allegations

The decision to remove these confidentiality clauses comes in the wake of a severe scandal involving the agency's former leadership. John Edwards resigned from his position as Information Commissioner in June after facing serious allegations regarding his conduct toward civil servants. During an internal investigation that began in February, it was revealed that Edwards had used vulgar and highly sexualised language when interacting with his staff members. In a statement announcing his departure, Edwards acknowledged that he had exercised poor judgment on several occasions and had made attempts at humour that were inappropriate and caused offense to his colleagues.

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Financial Cost and Scope of Confidentiality Clauses

Details emerging from Freedom of Information requests have shed light on the scale and cost of the confidentiality arrangements put in place under Edwards's tenure. The data reveals that sixteen current and former workers signed non-disclosure or confidentiality clauses during the period from 2022 to 2026. The total financial cost associated with these agreements exceeded £354,000. Notably, nine of these fifteen contracts included a specific non-derogatory clause, which legally prohibited employees from criticizing the agency or airing their negative experiences publicly. A civil servant union representative described this number as disturbingly high for such a short four-year period.

Government and Union Reactions to the Scandal

Liz Kendall, the former Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, addressed Members of Parliament regarding the evidence she reviewed. She stated that she had seen proof of the vulgar and sexualised language used by Edwards and expressed extreme concern that he continued to frame these incidents as misplaced humor, even in his social media posts. The Public and Commercial Services Union, represented by Lawrence Dunne, praised the government's decision to lift the NDAs. Dunne emphasized that such settlements, which effectively act as gagging orders, are not common across government sectors and warned that the volume of agreements signed over such a brief time is alarming.

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Independent Review and Future Governance

The lifting of these agreements is expected to facilitate a broader and more transparent review into the agency's operations and culture. The Information Commission has cooperated with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to establish this independent review, which is expected to publish details of its methodology next week. The ICO has stated that it will not use the terms of any remaining agreements to prevent staff from participating in the inquiry. A new Board appointed this summer is working to implement fresh leadership and a new governance structure, committing to listening carefully to the review's findings as they rebuild the organization's internal environment.

Continued Regulatory Duties Amidst Transition

While the internal culture review takes center stage, the Information Commission continues to execute its primary regulatory functions. The agency remains active in enforcing data protection laws, having issued more than £17 million in fines this year to organizations that failed to protect personal information. Additionally, the ICO is running key campaigns to safeguard children's privacy and is working to enable businesses to innovate responsibly. As the new leadership team implements changes, the agency aims to ensure that the negative experiences of the past do not hinder its ongoing mission to protect the public and regulate the digital landscape effectively.