UK Government: Retailers Failing to Warn on E-Scooter Use on Public Roads Breaking the Law

UK Government is taking action against retailers who fail to warn that e-scooters cannot be used on public roads, citing numerous reports of e-scooter and bike crashes involving children. Parents are hence urged to ensure their children do not use these vehicles on public roads as they are illegal for under-14s. Retailers are required by law to make restrictions on their use known and are suggested to display all such warnings prominently at the point of sale.

The UK Government, which regulates e-scooters, has issued a warning to retailers who fail to make it clear that these vehicles cannot be used on public roads , stating that such actions would be illegal.

As a result, parents have been advised to be careful and ensure that children do not ride e-scooters on public roads as it is illegal for under-14s to do so. Retailers selling e-scooters are required by law to clearly display the restrictions on their use and parents have a responsibility to ensure that they are not used illegally.

Despite the regulations, there has been a surge in the number of children injured in electric scooter and bike crashes, with cases soaring by more than 600 per cent last year. As such, the authority emphasized the need for clear warnings and compliance with the law. Enforcement action can be taken against riders and those who purchase these machines





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Regulations E-Scooters Penalties Children Public Roads Surge In Cases Warnings

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