UK government's response to a petition calling for higher personal tax-free allowance

HM Treasury has responded to a petition calling for an increase in the personal tax-free allowance, stating that raising it to £18,000 would have significant fiscal implications.

HM Treasury was compelled to address a petition calling for an increase in HMRC's personal tax-free allowance after it amassed over 31,000 signatures. According to Birmingham Live, the petition states that since 2021, the personal tax allowance has been frozen at £12,570, which has led to fiscal drag and concerns about the increasing tax burden on lower-income workers.

The response by HM Treasury on May 5 was that the government aims to keep taxes for working people as low as possible, while investing in public services and ensuring fiscal responsibility. However, increasing the personal tax allowance to £18,000 would significantly impact public services and tax receipts





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UK Government Response HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) Personal Tax Exemption Fiscal Drag Income Tax Thresholds

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