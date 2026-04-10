UK Government Seeks Public Input on Radiofrequency Jammers to Strengthen Regulations

The UK government is consulting on radiofrequency jammers, aiming to strengthen legislation and address their use in criminal activities, including car theft and potential disruption to critical infrastructure.

The UK government is actively seeking public and industry input on the use of radiofrequency jammers , signaling a move to strengthen existing legislation and address the growing threat posed by these devices. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology ( DSIT ) initiated this consultation, highlighting that the government’s concerns extend beyond the initial focus on car theft , encompassing a broader range of criminal activities and potential disruptions to critical infrastructure.

The government is aiming to better understand the scope of how these signal-jamming devices are utilized and the various security risks associated with them. The UK's current approach to jammers, which is primarily outlined in the Wireless Telegraphy Act 2006, prohibits possession of illegal equipment. However, the government acknowledges that proving the use of a jamming device to interfere with a signal can be difficult, making enforcement a challenge. The consultation phase is considered a crucial step towards formulating effective measures and regulations that can mitigate the harm caused by these technologies.\DSIT's announcement underscores the wide-ranging implications of radiofrequency jammers. It warns of potential interference with home security systems, disrupting essential services like emergency networks and impacting critical public infrastructure, particularly cell towers that are essential for mobile communication. Furthermore, the government has expressed significant concerns about the potential for signal jammers to interfere with positioning, navigation, and timing systems, which, according to DSIT, poses a serious threat to businesses, jobs, and livelihoods, potentially leading to a substantial economic blow estimated at £7.62 billion (approximately $10.2 billion). Telecoms Minister Baroness Lloyd emphasized the government's commitment to stopping the illegal use of jamming devices, recognizing the diverse threats they pose. She also emphasized that the consultation provides an opportunity for the public and industry experts to contribute their knowledge and experience, ensuring that any future measures are evidence-based and effectively address the real issues people are facing.\The government's investigation is motivated by the increasing use of radio frequency jammers. Earlier reports have highlighted the availability of sophisticated jamming devices, often disguised as ordinary electronics, and their role in various crimes. One specific example involved devices reportedly created by a Bulgarian company and sold to carjacking crews across Europe. These devices, disguised within old Game Boy Color housings, allowed thieves to bypass car security systems. The devices were capable of opening cars from manufacturers like Hyundai, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Genesis in seconds. The UK government estimates that this technology is used in approximately 40% of all car thefts. Additionally, DSIT mentioned that jammers disguised as digital watches and other commonplace devices are used in burglaries, and there was an 830% increase in the seizure of Chinese-made signal jammers last year. The government is working to understand the scale and nature of the problem to develop adequate regulations to protect the public and safeguard critical infrastructure and economic stability. By focusing on both the immediate impacts of jamming devices and the potential longer-term effects on essential services and key sectors of the economy, the government hopes to create an effective and balanced response that protects both citizens and critical infrastructure





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Radiofrequency Jammers Jamming Devices UK Government Security Legislation Car Theft Critical Infrastructure Wireless Telegraphy Act DSIT Signal Interference Economic Impact

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