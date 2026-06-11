UK Government to Strengthen Social Media Curbs During Crisis Events

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall proposes amendments to the Online Safety Act to allow Ofcom to force tech companies to remove content inciting violence during periods of high tension.

The United Kingdom government is preparing to implement more stringent restrictions on social media platforms during periods of heightened social and political volatility. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has announced plans to amend existing online safety legislation, granting the regulator Ofcom expanded powers to mandate a crackdown on content during what are termed as times of crisis.

This legislative shift is designed to compel technology firms to take more aggressive and immediate action against material that has the potential to incite violence or public disorder. The initiative comes as a direct response to growing concerns within the government regarding the speed at which inflammatory content spreads during sensitive events, such as the recent unrest following the knife attack in Belfast and the murder of Henry Nowak.

A significant point of contention centers on the influence of Elon Musk and his social media platform, X. Ministers have expressed deep frustration over Musk's perceived tendency to amplify public anxiety by sharing posts that fuel division. Specifically, Musk has been criticized for sharing pro-deportation messages and promoting schedules for protests organized by far-right figures like Tommy Robinson.

In a public statement, Liz Kendall emphasized that individuals using digital platforms to incite violence are breaking the law and that the government will introduce an update to the Online Safety Act in Parliament to ensure illegal content is removed more rapidly. She has urged Ofcom to enter urgent discussions with X and other platforms to ensure compliance with these evolving safety standards.

However, the proposal has sparked an intense debate regarding the boundary between public safety and freedom of expression. Critics, including prominent Reform UK figure Matt Goodwin, argue that the government is targeting the messenger rather than the cause. Goodwin suggested that public anger is not fueled by social media or specific personalities but is instead the result of policies concerning uncontrolled immigration and open borders.

This perspective suggests that policing digital speech is a distraction from addressing the root socioeconomic grievances of the population. Conversely, Labour Party chair Anna Turley has argued that influential figures like Elon Musk have a moral responsibility to call for calm rather than stoking hatred or grievance, especially when the safety of families in communities like Belfast is at stake.

The potential for a diplomatic clash is also evident, as the UK's move toward stricter moderation could be viewed by the United States government as an infringement on free speech. This is particularly sensitive given the current political climate in the US, where digital expression is highly protected. Beyond the friction with the US, the UK government is also concerned about the broader impact of disinformation and foreign interference on democratic processes.

Liz Kendall has indicated that the government must examine the full spectrum of bad faith actors who use social media to trigger civil unrest, suggesting that the fight is not just against individual posts but against systemic attempts to destabilize society. In the House of Commons, the pressure for action continues to mount.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a decisive strike against extremists who exploit grief and anger to spread hatred, claiming that such actors are aided by the divisive algorithms employed by tech billionaires. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has echoed these sentiments, stating that his administration will crack down on anyone attempting to fuel division within the country.

The Prime Minister's office has highlighted that the Online Safety Act is merely the beginning of a wider conversation on digital safety, pointing to existing Ofcom fines and numerous ongoing investigations as evidence of the state's commitment to protecting citizens in the digital age





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