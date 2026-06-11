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UK government unit finds bugs in government sites, US-Iran tensions rise

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UK government unit finds bugs in government sites, US-Iran tensions rise
UK Government Unit Finds Bugs In Government SiUS-Iran Tensions RiseMortgage Rate Falls Are Good News For Buyers
📆6/11/2026 9:41 AM
📰i newspaper
30 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 50% · Publisher: 89%

The dedicated unit within the Foreign Office finds bugs in government sites, renewing concerns about the threat of espionage by hostile states like China and Russia. Meanwhile, the US and Iran exchange strikes across the Middle East for the second day in a row, threatening the fragile ceasefire agreed in April.

Finding bugs is "routine" across government sites for the dedicated "eavesdropping" unit within the Foreign Office tasked with finding covert devices.in a sensitive UK government building, renewing concerns about the threat of espionage by hostile states like China and Russia.

The US and Iran have exchanged strikes across the Middle East for the second day in a row, threatening the already fragile ceasefire agreed in April. Mortgage rate falls are good news for buyers, and affordability continues to shape where first-time buyers are looking, and we’re seeing the strongest price growth in areas where homes remain within reach for more people. The most expensive area is St Albans in Hertfordshire, with prices at £401,352.

Across the country, the average asking price for a first-time buyer home is £228,048, a decrease of 0.7 per cent annually

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i newspaper /  🏆 8. in UK

UK Government Unit Finds Bugs In Government Si US-Iran Tensions Rise Mortgage Rate Falls Are Good News For Buyers Affordability Continues To Shape Where First-T Strongest Price Growth In Areas Where Homes Re Most Expensive Area Is St Albans In Hertfordsh Across The Country The Average Asking Price For A First-Time Buyer Ho 048 Decrease Of 0.7 Per Cent Annually

 

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