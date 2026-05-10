UK government urged to consider sanctions against Sheikh Mansour amid Sudan conflict

The UK government have been urged to consider sanctions against Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al- Nahyan amid conflict in Sudan. Conflict in Sudan has claimed at least 150,000 lives according to various aid agencies and the US government. Mansour's ownership of Manchester City provides a clear point of leverage in disrupting the conflict. He could potentially face disqualification from ownership under Premier League rules if he is sanctioned.

The British government have been urged to consider sanctions against Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan amid conflict in Sudan. The UAE-backed takeover has also seen major regeneration of the Eastlands area, including the re-developed Etihad Stadium.

Conflict in Sudan has claimed at least 150,000 lives according to various aid agencies and the US government. The British government are coming under increasing pressure from human rights organisation FairSquare to investigate Mansour’s role in the alleged support of the United Arab Emirates government to a paramilitary group accused of committing war crimes.

If the UK government is serious about disrupting this horrendous conflict, Sheikh Mansour’s well-documented links to the RSF and his ownership of Manchester City provide a very obvious point of leverage. FairSquare claim that if the UK government decide to impose sanctions on Mansour, he would be disqualified from ownership of Manchester City under Premier League rules. They add they have contacted all three parties for comment on the allegations and none have responded at the time of writing.

The UK government set a precedent involving former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich who saw his assets frozen in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Chelsea were eventually sold to a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for over £4bn. The Athletic add that as of the time of writing, they have not received any comments from Mansour, FairSquare or any of the third parties involved. Marcus Banks is a social media editor for SPORTbible.

He previously worked for publications such as the Liverpool Echo, Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Dexerto. Specialises in football and MMA





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