UK Grants Automatic Pardon to Women Convicted of Illegal Abortion

The UK government issues automatic pardons for women convicted of illegal abortion under historic laws. Police records for arrests and cautions are expunged, marking a significant legal shift.

Women in the United Kingdom who were previously convicted or cautioned for having an illegal abortion are set to receive an automatic pardon starting today. This historic legal development ensures that those who were arrested or investigated under outdated statutes will no longer have those details held on official police files. The implementation of these changes follows the approval of the Crime and Policing Act 2026 by Members of Parliament seven months after the initial vote to decriminalize women terminating pregnancies in June 2025.

Legislative Mechanism of the Pardon

The amendment, introduced by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, formally removes abortion-related offences from the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act and the 1929 Infant Life (Preservation) Act for women who terminate their own pregnancies. This legislative update means that these historic criminal charges no longer apply to any woman who undergoes an abortion, effectively nullifying the legal basis for past convictions and cautions. The automatic nature of the pardon ensures that the relief is granted without requiring individual applications, streamlining the process for those affected by the previous legal framework.

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Scope of Expunged Records

The scope of this legal relief extends beyond living individuals to include posthumous pardons for anyone arrested since the law was introduced. This includes historical figures such as Fanny Warboys, who became the first woman to be charged under the 1861 Act in 1862. The government estimates that more than 100 women have been investigated under the 1861 Act in recent years, and all such records are now subject to expungement. The removal of these details aims to clear the criminal records that could otherwise hinder future opportunities for the affected women.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Legal Context

Ms Antoniazzi stated that the change would provide huge relief to the over 100 women who were unnecessarily harmed by outdated abortion laws. She acknowledged that while the trauma of these experiences cannot be erased, the pardon offers some alleviation of the pain these women have endured. The legislator emphasized that arrests and cautions are typically kept on file and can negatively impact job prospects, while convictions lead to permanent criminal records. Although abortion is legal in England, Scotland, and Wales with an authorized provider up to 24 weeks, the removal of these archaic laws addresses specific historical injustices.

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Impact on Professional and Social Standing

The expungement of records is expected to have immediate real-world impacts on the professional and social standing of the affected women. By removing the threat of criminal records, the law aims to prevent past legal actions from limiting career advancement or creating social stigma. Ms Antoniazzi highlighted that the previous legal environment allowed for convictions that could permanently damage a woman's livelihood. The automatic pardon serves as a formal state acknowledgment that these historical prosecutions were outdated and unjust under modern societal standards.

Clarification of Remaining Criminal Offenses

Despite the decriminalization of women terminating their own pregnancies, the legislation clarifies that other actions remain illegal. Ms Antoniazzi noted that health professionals acting outside the established legal framework would still face criminalization. Additionally, abusive partners using violence or poisoning to end a pregnancy would continue to be prosecuted under the law. This distinction ensures that while women are protected from historical charges, acts of coercion and unauthorized medical procedures remain subject to criminal penalties.