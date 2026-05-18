UK Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Gap Widespread: Just 1% Can Name 5 Diseases, 31% Delay Medical Advice

The Lady Garden Foundation charity, which focuses on improving gynaecological cancer care, highlighted the issues of awareness and care as they relate to gynaecological cancers. The lack of awareness has led to delayed medical advice and surgeries, putting patient health at risk.

New research has found that only one per cent of women can name all five gynaecological cancer s, as 21 women in the UK die every day.

The Lady Garden Foundation, a charity dedicated to improving gynaecological cancer care, stated that while progress has been made since the UK government’s 2022 Women’s Health Strategy, significant challenges persist. Only 31% of women have sought medical advice for gynaecological symptoms, 43% have put off attending cervical screenings due to barriers, and 18% of respondents aged 25-34 have never attended. Barriers include difficulty making appointments, embarrassment, and fear of pain or previous bad experiences.

Jenny Halpern Prince, CEO of the Lady Garden Foundation, stated that healthcare interactions with women frequently report feeling 'not taken seriously,' 'dismissed,' or 'not believed' when seeking gynaecological advice. The Foundation aims to increase awareness, provide reliable information, and empower individuals to understand their bodies, recognise symptoms, and overcome barriers to accessing crucial care





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UK Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Gap Discrimination Barriers To Healthcare

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UK Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Gap Widespread: Just 1% Can Name 5 Diseases, 31% Delay Medical AdviceThe Lady Garden Foundation charity, which focuses on improving gynaecological cancer care, highlighted the issues of awareness and care as they relate to gynaecological cancers. The lack of awareness has led to delayed medical advice and surgeries, putting patient health at risk.

Read more »