UK Heatwave Forecast: Temperatures to Soar to 34C with Amber Extreme Heat Warning

A heatwave is forecast to develop over the weekend in the UK, prompting yellow weather warnings and advice to stay hydrated. Temperatures are expected to climb up to 34C, with a 40% chance of exceeding the highest-ever temperature for June.

Temperatures are set to rise with a heatwave forecast to develop over the weekend, prompting yellow weather warnings and advice to stay hydrated. The heatwave threshold looks set to be met in some parts of the UK this weekend before the week starts with an amber extreme heat warning, with temperatures potentially climbing up to or above 34C. The Met Office warning is in place on Monday and Tuesday for London, the east and south-east of England, and parts of the south-west of England and Wales.

It flags potential health impacts for people vulnerable to extreme heat and heat-related issues, as well as a potential increase in water safety incidents for the wider population. Temperatures will peak around the mid-30s on Monday and Tuesday. The humidity will also mean this feels close, warmer and more uncomfortable for many.

Areas in southern and eastern England are likely to meet the heatwave threshold during the weekend, and there is a 40% chance of exceeding the highest-ever temperature for June, which is 35.6C set in 1957 and 1976, the Met Office said. Some areas in the south and south-east of England are forecast to reach 32C on that day, then rise to or exceed 34C on Monday.

Some locations may see temperatures remain above 20C overnight on Monday and Tuesday, particularly in urban areas. Amber heat health alerts are in force by the UKHSA for the east, south-east and south-west of England, as well as London, until 8 pm on Tuesday. The warmth may bring some thundery downpours for some on Monday and Tuesday, though these should be fairly isolated, the Met Office said.

The very high temperatures could continue across a smaller part of the country into the middle of the week, but this remains uncertain for now, the forecaster added. With warmer weather approaching, it's important to remember that the water is still cold. Entering it unexpectedly can lead to cold water shock, causing a sudden increase in breathing and heart rate, which may trigger panic.

Employers must ensure their workers are protected while maintaining productivity during the heatwave, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said





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