The UK is experiencing unprecedented heat, with temperatures reaching 34.8C in Kew Gardens, London, and 32.2C in Wales. A 'historic' 35C bank holiday heatwave has struck across Britain, resulting in multiple reports of illnesses and three deaths. The Met Office has warned of sweltering temperatures reaching up to 36C in the south east of England by 2pm, as the country continues to bask in the blistering heat. A 'super El Niño' is expected to drive more heatwaves across the summer due to the ongoing climate crisis.

The UK is set to endure another sizzling day as temperatures soar to 36C in the south east of England, marking the hottest day of May since 1944.

Temperatures reached 34.8C in Kew Gardens, London, exceeding the previous records of 33.3C in August 2019. This 'exceptional' heat is 'unprecedented' for the UK in mid-summer, let alone in May, according to the Met Office. Record-breaking temperatures were recorded in nine counties, as well as a 'historic' 35C bank holiday heatwave across Britain. Tens of thousands of people flocked to beaches and beauty spots to bask in the heat, despite government guidance to stay out of the sun.

Wales saw its hottest temperature in May, with 32.2C recorded at Hawarden Airport in Flintshire. This follows the Met Office's warning of sweltering temperatures reaching up to 36C in the south east of England by 2pm. Emergency services received multiple reports of illnesses, as temperatures reached 30.9C in Wales, 25.5C in Scotland, and 24.6C in Northern Ireland.

The phenomenon continues this week, with the Met Office predicting heatwaves to emerge across the summer due to the developing 'super El Niño' in 2027. This has raised concerns about the impact on daily life and mortality rates, with scientists emphasizing the need for climate action. Against this backdrop, people continue to revel in the intense heat, flocking to popular destinations like Bournemouth and St. Ives.responses to heatwaves, deaths, impact of climate chang





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