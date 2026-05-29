UK Home Office faces criticism for AI facial recognition technology to spot adult migrants pretending to be children

The UK Home Office has been criticized for its plan to use AI facial recognition technology to spot adult migrants pretending to be children. The technology, which is set to be introduced in mid-2027, has faced criticism from human rights campaigners who argue that it is 'unproven' and poses a risk to protections in place for vulnerable children.

AI facial recognition technology, which is set to be used to spot adult migrants pretending to be children, has been criticized by human rights campaigners .

A Harlow-based software firm, Akhter Computers LTD, has been awarded a new contract by the Home Office to develop the technology. The company will test and develop AI technology to estimate a person's age by assessing images taken of them at the border. The Home Office declared the tech will make it easier to spot adult migrants who are trying to 'game the system'.

However, the tech has faced criticism from the Human Rights Watch, who want the scheme axed altogether. They have argued that the technology is 'unproven' and poses a risk to protections in place for vulnerable children. Migrant children who arrive on British shores unaccompanied are placed in the care system as opposed to the asylum system, which can be an easier path to staying in the UK.

The scheme, which will cost £322,000 over three years, comes as small boat migrant crossings of the English Channel and asylum claims continue to rise. In the year ending June 2025, 111,084 claimed asylum in the UK - an increase of over 14 per cent when compared to the year prior.

Meanwhile, more than 6,400 migrants claiming to be children were assessed for their age at the border, with nearly half found to be adults in the year ending March 2026, according to the Home Office. Last year, a report conducted by the UK government's independent immigration inspector discovered there were several incidents where both migrant children and adults were classed in the incorrect age group.

It also concluded that it was 'inevitable that some age assessments will be wrong' in the absence of a 'foolproof' testing method. The Home Office has been testing the tech on various images of people from different gender and ethnicities, including those of asylum seekers, in its system.

However, the results have not yet been used to determine the outcome of any live cases. The tech is anticipated to be tested in asylum seeker cases at a processing centre in Dover, Western Jet Foil, next year. Currently, trained immigration enforcement officers carry out age assessment using various procedures such as X-rays, MRI scans and documents.

However, the UK government has since determined the AI recognition was the most 'cost-effective option' of analysing an asylum seeker's age. It has been met with opposition from human rights campaigners, who have called on the Home Office 'to scrap' the 'deeply flawed' scheme. Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris, said adult migrants 'making false age claims have exploited the system and diverted vital support away from children at risk'.

'That is why we are rolling out AI technology to put a stop to this, ensuring those who game the system are identified, detained and removed without delay, and those who deserve support and protection are given it,' Norris said. The government needs to scrap this deeply flawed approach to assessing child refugees. Experimenting with unproven technology to determine whether or not a child should be granted protections they desperately need and are legally entitled to is cruel and unconscionable.

In addition to subjecting vulnerable children and young people to a dehumanising process that undermines their human rights, we don't actually know if facial age estimation works





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