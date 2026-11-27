British fintech Zable data reveals a surge in home improvement loans as high moving costs and stamp duty deter buyers, with 35% of over-60s borrowing for upgrades.

Britons are increasingly choosing to renovate their current properties rather than relocate, driven by soaring moving costs and a stagnant housing market. New research from British fintech Zable indicates that home improvement loans have surged nearly 50 percent since the pandemic began. The average loan amount has risen by £1,400 since 2023, now totaling £4,300, based on an analysis of 500,000 loans.

Surge in Home Improvement Loans

Experts attribute this shift to the prohibitive expense of changing homes. HMRC data released in October showed only 92,000 residential transactions, an eight percent decline compared to the same month last year. Zable, which recently rebranded from Lendable, found that one in four personal loans recorded for home improvements. This trend intensifies with age, rising from 14 percent for borrowers under-25 to 23 percent for those in their 30s, and reaching 35 percent for individuals over 60.

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Financial Barriers to Relocation

The cost of buying and selling an average-priced home now approaches £14,000, according to Paula Higgins, chief executive of the Homeowners Alliance. She noted that homeowners naturally prefer spending this sum on improving their existing property rather than relocating. Chancellor John Healey left stamp duty unchanged in the October Autumn Budget despite industry calls for reform. A homeowner purchasing a £400,000 replacement main residence in England or Northern Ireland still faces a £10,000 tax bill before legal and removal costs.

Market Dynamics and Age Trends

The UK House Price Index showed a modest 1.2 percent national rise, but London prices fell by 3.5 percent. A HomeOwners Alliance survey of 2,000 people found that 74 percent of homeowners view financial pressures as a major barrier to moving. More than a third, specifically 36 percent, stated that lower stamp duty would facilitate easier relocation. Meanwhile, mortgage broker Jamie Alexander reported a noticeable increase in clients borrowing for home improvements compared to the previous year.

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Strategic Borrowing Options

Martin Kissinger, CEO and co-founder of Zable, emphasized that credit fuels major life improvements. Founded in 2014, Zable uses AI to make borrowing fast and affordable. It is the UK's number one issuer for personal loans by both volume and value, and the top issuer of new credit cards. Kissinger stated that homes lie at the heart of these financial decisions. He added that credit helps fund purchases that fix problems or propel life forward.

Impact on Citizens and Next Steps

Paula Higgins advised that larger projects may benefit from mortgage borrowing due to lower interest rates, while personal loans suit smaller fixes. Jamie Alexander, speaking to Sky News, described the work as a mix of extensions, loft conversions, and energy-saving upgrades. With moving costs high and the market slow, many families find renovation a logical step. This trend suggests continued pressure on the housing market as homeowners invest in existing assets rather than entering the sales cycle.