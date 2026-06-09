UK Hospitality Sector on Brink of Collapse Due to Energy Prices and Tax Hikes

The UK hospitality sector is facing a severe crisis due to surging energy prices and Labour tax hikes, with many businesses on the brink of collapse. Hoteliers have spoken out about the difficulties they are facing, with some claiming it 'feels like I'm working for Rachel Reeves.'

The hospitality sector in the UK is facing a severe crisis due to surging energy prices and Labour tax hikes , with many businesses on the brink of collapse.

The conflict in Iran has driven up oil and gas prices, causing tens of thousands of pounds in higher costs per week for businesses. A record 64 per cent of small firms said taxation is now their biggest cost pressure, according to the Federation of Small Businesses. Hoteliers have spoken out about the difficulties they are facing, with one claiming it 'feels like I'm working for Rachel Reeves.

' Shaun Whitehouse, the co-owner of Lanes Hotel in Somerset, said rising fuel costs 'make it nigh on impossible' for businesses in the hospitality sector to break even. He added that working in the sector is 'tougher now than it's ever been.

' Despite the challenges, customers have been more understanding than ever, with some business customers showing sympathy for the struggles of the hospitality sector. However, the number of businesses closing their doors remains a brutal reminder that price increases are making it impossible to survive. Fellow hotelier Damon Reynolds said the industry is 'in a perfect storm of energy price rises and various taxation.

' He added that hearing about so many businesses shutting their doors in one month is 'tragic and depressing. ' Reynolds said that governments and councils are giving with one hand with initiatives and taking away with the other, unfortunately taking more than they are giving. The hotel, which has ten full-time staff and makes about £700,000 a year, is run by Reynolds and his husband Nicholas.

They purchased the run-down pub on the east coast of Scotland in 2019 and spent three years restoring it, finally opening the doors in 2022. The Shoregate, a boutique hotel in Crail, Fife, received a Michelin listing last month. Official figures show that 2,085 businesses collapsed in April, the highest since June 2024, taking the total number of firms going under to nearly 8,000 in 2026.

Reynolds said that hearing about so many businesses shutting their doors in one month is 'tragic and depressing.

' He added that every small business has always said it's difficult but we seem to be in a perfect storm of energy price rises and various taxation





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